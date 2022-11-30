Congressional leaders say they will act to prevent rail strike

WASHINGTON — Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress vowed Tuesday to pass legislation averting a nationwide rail strike, saying they agreed with President Joe Biden that a work stoppage during the holidays next month would disrupt shipping and deal a devastating blow to the nation’s economy.

The rare bipartisan promise to act came as some of the nation’s largest business groups warned of dire consequences from a rail shutdown. Biden said the federal government must short-circuit collective bargaining in this case for the good of the country as a whole.

“It’s not an easy call, but I think we have to do it,” he told the top four lawmakers from both parties during a meeting at the White House on Tuesday, as the Dec. 9 strike deadline loomed. “The economy is at risk.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House would vote Wednesday on a tentative agreement that Biden’s administration had helped negotiate between rail companies and the unions earlier this year. The agreement raised wages but lacked provisions for paid medical or family leave.

Late Tuesday, facing substantial frustration among progressives who demanded that the offer include paid leave, Pelosi said she would also bring up a separate proposal to add seven days of paid sick leave to the agreement. It is unclear whether Republicans in the Senate would agree to such an addition.

Senate leaders said they would work to pass legislation to avert the strike quickly after it passes the House, as expected. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the minority leader, told reporters that “we’re going to need to pass a bill,” suggesting that Republicans did not intend to try to block such a move.

Officials said Biden concluded that the effects of a strike, including hundreds of thousands of lost jobs, would be too damaging. Frozen train lines would snap supply chains for commodities like lumber, coal and chemicals, and delay deliveries of automobiles and other consumer goods, driving up prices even further.

Although many union members are likely to be upset by the prospect of congressional action, some union leaders may quietly prefer that intervention to come in December rather than in January, when the House comes under Republican control and may be more likely to back a skimpier deal.