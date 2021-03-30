Congressman Mike Thompson co-sponsors bill aimed at flagging criminals who lie to buy guns

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, has signed onto a bill that would alert local authorities of failed firearms background checks and would allow authorities to prosecute people who lie about their criminal history when trying to buy firearms they are barred from owning.

Thompson, chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force in the House, announced his support Monday for the bill he co-sponsored Friday, citing the importance of strong background checks to prevent gun violence.

The announcement comes on the heels of his own legislation requiring universal background checks for all firearms purchases. That bill earlier this month passed in the U.S. House of Representatives and remains under consideration in the Senate.

In the wake of the deadly mass shootings in Atlanta and Colorado the past two weeks, Congress and President Joe Biden are making a strong push to pass gun-control legislation.

The legislation, led by Illinois Rep. Mike Quigley and co-sponsored by Thompson, is called the NICS Denial Act. It would require the federal National Instant Criminal Background Check System, which is used for conducting background checks of prospective gun buyers, to alert local law enforcement agencies when someone is deemed ineligible to make the purchase from licensed firearms dealers.

Currently, under federal law it’s a felony for people to lie about being barred from buying or owning a gun during a background check, though federal authorities rarely seek prosecution of those individuals, Thompson said.

If the Quigley bill is signed into law, notices of background check denials would be sent to authorities to investigate whether a dangerous person was trying to buy guns, Thompson said.

“I don’t believe that people who are a danger to themselves or others should be able to get their hands on firearms, and this piece of legislation helps prevent that,” Thompson said.

An average of 160 convicted felons and an additional 50 people convicted of domestic abuse are blocked from buying a gun in the U.S. every day, Thompson said, citing a report from the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service.

While California makes gun buyers wait 10 days before they can make their purchases, states that follow a “default proceed” process allow federally licensed firearms dealers to transfer guns to a customer if a background check is not completed within three days, Thompson said.

In some of those cases, the federal background check system flags individuals as being ineligible to buy a gun, only after they’ve already bought one.

A second component of the Quigley bill would require federal officials to publish annual statistics about the prosecution of these cases.

“I think it would be very helpful while we’re trying to curb gun violence, to figure out how much of a gun problem this actually is, and if it is a problem, are there big loopholes that we need to worry about?” Thompson said of the data component.

You can reach Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez at 707-521-5203 or nashelly.chavez@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @nashellytweets.