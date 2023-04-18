The Eel River is one of the 10 most endangered rivers in the United States, according to annual report released Tuesday by America’s Most Endangered Rivers.

The nonprofit conservation group spotlights American waterways that are threatened but have opportunities to make change, and the Eel River placed sixth on the list.

The Colorado River/Grand Canyon placed first on the list, which includes rivers from Alaska to Florida, Pennsylvania to New Mexico, that are imperiled because of dams, mining, pulp mill pollution, climate change and dredging.

At nearly 200 miles long, the Eel originates on Bald Mountain in the Mendocino National Forest and empties into the Pacific just south of Humboldt. It is the third largest watershed in California.

Key to the Eel River’s inclusion is the existence of two “obsolete” dams that have cut off access to the cool, high elevation waters of the upper Eel to native fish species like chinook salmon, steelhead trout and Pacific lamprey, all of which are struggling and two of which are listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act.

The dams “have taken away the natural state of the river, which ties directly to the health of our people, both native and non,” said Nikcole Whipple, a member of the Round Valley Indian Tribes and an intern with Save California Salmon and Justice Fellow with Education Trust. Writing in a news release, Whipple added that, “On the reservations in my area our groundwater is unsafe and the reduction in salmon runs has taken away an important source of subsistence.”

Both dams — the Scott Dam, which forms Lake Pillsbury, and Cape Horn Dam, which impounds Van Arsdale Reservoir — are part of Pacific Gas & Electric’s Potter Valley Hydroelectric Project, which has not been operational for more than a year and a half. The company is working to surrender its license. PG&E recently announced that updated seismic analysis of Scott Dam required it to reduce the amount of water it holds in Lake Pillsbury to diminish the risk of dam failure.

Potter Valley Powerhouse, map

Environmental advocates had previously urged removal of the dams and are now campaigning more strongly than ever for speedy action toward that goal.

“It’s clear these dams no longer serve their intended purpose and PG&E has said as much, but it’s also clear that the Project’s impacts, the damage the dams cause to the Eel River and its fish are worse than anticipated,” said Charlie Schneider, Lost Coast Project Manager for the conservation group California Trout. “There is no time to waste in getting these dams out of the river.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan (she/her) at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.