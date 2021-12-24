Conservationists awed by flight over sprawling Eel River preserve in Northern California

In a remote, largely roadless region like the Eel River Canyon in Mendocino and Trinity counties, the most expeditious way to see the land is from the air.

So it was in 2005, officials with The Wildlands Conservancy rented a helicopter to check out a nearly 6,000-acre parcel, highlighted by a towering rock about 11 miles downstream from the confluence of the river’s main stem and middle fork at Dos Rios.

David Myers, the conservancy president, asked the pilot to fly farther north in search of other “river-blessed properties” suitable for preservation and protection from the spread of ranchette subdivisions and marijuana grows along the river, which drains California’s third-largest watershed.

Myers, whose nonprofit organization now owns and manages about 180,000 acres of preserves, including Jenner Headlands in Sonoma County, recalled the late morning flight, “over a majestic landscape that was aglow in the patchy fog.”

The Eel River “flowed through fascinating orange and lime lichen-flecked rock formations,” he recalled in an email.

Where the river made a loop at Island Mountain, they circled back over the interior of a particular property, Myers wrote.

“We flew over lush forests of Douglas fir, pine and incense cedar, oak and maple woodlands that were scattered downslope into iconic white oak savanna, divided by grasslands with glimmering vernal pools.”

Black-tailed deer waded in a wetland’s shallow waters. The property had 18 miles of riverfront suitable for kayaking and fishing with “deep swimming pools surrounded by smooth sunbathing boulders.”

“This is the place we really want to protect,” Myers said at the time. “It should be a national park.”

The land, known as the Dean Witter Lone Pine Ranch, had been owned by the financial titan and his descendants since the 1940s and was not for sale, said Ukiah real estate agent Kevin Sullivan, who was aboard the helicopter.

“I remember saying ‘someday,” Myers wrote.

Fifteen years later, the Witter family decided sell and last month the conservancy — with financial help from numerous sources — closed escrow on the 26,600-acre ranch for $25 million and renamed it the Eel River Canyon Preserve.

A year or so from now, the preserve will open to the public, with parking lots, roads, trails, campgrounds and river access — all at no cost to visitors.

It will eventually be one of 10 preserves comprising the conservancy’s “Eel River Emerald Necklace” spanning 110 miles from Dos Rios to the estuary in Humboldt County.

