Considering logging to save California's giant sequoias from flames

KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK — Every June, Tony Caprio and his wife Linda hike into the Sugarbowl — a cluster of giant sequoias high in the Sierra Nevada — to admire the profusion of wildflowers and walk among some of the oldest and tallest trees on the planet.

Now when he visits, he sees something that, scientists say, has no precedent in thousands of years of history: vast acres of dead sequoias, killed by fire.

The Sugarbowl, an amphitheater of solemn and enormous trees, part of the Redwood Mountain grove, one of the largest collections of giant sequoia on Earth, has become a graveyard. Trees that have lived since the Roman empire stand as fire-blackened matchsticks, their once bushy green crowns shriveled into charred fists. When the KNP Complex fire roared through last October, it burned so hot in some places that Caprio expects few seedlings to rise from the ash.

“These are all dead,” said Caprio, the fire ecologist for Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, wandering among the grove now closed to the public. “So what's going to be the long term prognosis for an area like this? Is it going to come back as a shrub field?”

Summer wildfires, in the era of climate change, mean something different now for giant sequoias. These trees evolved with fire, and need it to reproduce, but the scale of recent megafires — burning in hotter, dryer conditions across far greater areas — have overwhelmed many of the groves tucked high in the California mountains. Six of the seven largest wildfires in California history have occurred in the past two years, and in that period, up to nearly one fifth of all naturally-occurring large giant sequoias on Earth have been killed.

“What is new and shocking is these large areas, one hundred acres or more, where every single sequoia is killed,” said Nate Stephenson, an emeritus scientist in forest ecology at the U.S. Geological Survey. “There is no evidence anything like that has happened in the past one thousand years, probably many thousands of years.”

“We're in a whole new ballgame,” he said.

And in this new game, the rules are in dispute.

Fire ecologist for the National Park Service, Tony Caprio, in a patch of burned forest called Sugar Bowl in Kings Canyon National Park. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Ryan Christopher Jones.

The question of how to protect the remaining sequoias, and more broadly how to manage America's remaining forests in an era of climate-magnified megafires, has divided scientists and the public. The two wildfires that burned in and around Yosemite National Park this summer — including among the famous Mariposa Grove of sequoias — rekindled the debate about what humans can or should do to protect these iconic trees.

Across the parched West, the Biden administration and its public land managers want to dramatically ramp up controlled fires and logging as a way to thin out fuel-packed forests and avoid deadly wildfires. Earlier this year, the Biden administration announced a decade-long, $50 billion plan to use logging and prescribed fire across 50 million acres in 11 Western states to manage wildfire.

Late last month, the U.S. Forest Service said it would take emergency action, including setting fires and cutting down trees, to try to protect a dozen sequoia groves over more than 13,000 acres. Legislation proposed in June, called the Save Our Sequoias Act, would fast-track environmental reviews for these types of logging-and-fire work in the name of fire prevention.

The scale of what some foresters and researchers are calling for in places such as the Sierra Nevada amounts to a wholesale re-engineering of the forest. They say the land management policy that prevailed during much of the 20th century — of putting out most wildfires — has led to overgrown forests. During the past two decades, as climate change has intensified, drought in the West has killed many of those trees, leaving downed logs and dead snags — the “fuels” that firefighters say create hotter and more destructive wildfires.

Before colonists settled the West, forest fires caused by lightning, and set routinely by Native Americans, helped thin out forests. Back then, it was typical to have about 50 trees per hectare in the Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades, whereas now some forests have 300 to 400 trees per hectare, according to Alexis Bernal, a researcher with the University of California, Berkeley who studies giant sequoias.

A cross-section of a tree trunk is marked with tree rings that correspond to specific years. Fire ecologist for the National Park Service, Tony Caprio, uses the piece to demonstrate how fires are an integral and historical part of forest ecology. MUST CREDIT: Photos for The Washington Post by Ryan Christopher Jones.

Extensive logging is needed to reverse that, she said, coupled with more fire.