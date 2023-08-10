Residents were asked Thursday morning to avoid an area in northwest Rohnert Park after a gas leak evacuated businesses, police said.

Construction crews were working in the area of Redwood Drive and J Rogers Lane when they hit a main gas line, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Lt. Andrew Smith said.

Several businesses in the area were forced to evacuate as a precaution.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. is assessing the leak and said it could take a few hours to resolve, Smith said.

Rohnert Park police have closed Redwood Drive from north of Martin Street to Business Park Drive.

Another road closure on Martin Avenue is unrelated to this gas leak.

