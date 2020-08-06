Construction to replace ’Little Wohler Bridge’ over Mark West Creek

A stretch of Wohler Road that spans Mark West Creek and is frequently inundated after heavy rains should prove a more reliable winter thruway in the future.

Construction is underway on a new bridge across the creek just north of River Road that, while still low enough to flood, will have an extra foot of leeway once it’s completed, according to Johannes Hoevertsz, director of Sonoma County Transportation and Public Works.

“This is an area that floods, and water tops that bridge, every time we get significant precipitation,” Hoevertsz said of the rural road near Forestville. “So we are replacing it, and we are also realigning the curve. It will take approximately one more foot of water. It’s still going to flood.”

The 2-year, $5.1 million project is one of two construction jobs underway in Sonoma County this summer to replace rural bridges with seismically upgraded models that will help address other structural problems, like frequent flooding, as well.

Both are expected to continue into next year, if not longer.

Work to replace the Boyes Boulevard Bridge across Sonoma Creek in Boyes Hot Springs began in August and required rerouting traffic around the area for several months last fall, Hoevertsz said.

The road, which carries an average of 4,600 vehicles a day, has been closed to thru-traffic since May, as well. The bridge has since been demolished, to be replaced by next year, according to county records.

But a temporary pedestrian bridge has been installed to accommodate heavy foot traffic in the area through the duration of the construction period, which is expected to last until mid-to-late 2021.

The finished, $5.1 million Sonoma Valley span will have a shoulder for bicycles and a 5-foot-wide sidewalk.

“That is a heavy pedestrian area and highly trafficked, heavily traveled,” Hoevertsz said.

The Wohler Road bridge replacement, known as “Little Wohler Bridge,” in contrast to the larger span farther north, over the Russian River near Westside Road, is part of a key rural artery serving west and north county residents.

It carries about 1,300 vehicles a day, Hoevertsz said.

He said the design of the new bridge will make it more porous to the creek and should slow its rise somewhat. Flood-proofing the road would be cost-prohibitive, even though the project qualifies for federal reimbursement through the Federal Highway Bridge Program.

“It floods because it’s at a low point in the road, and there’s really no way to elevate it,” Hoevertsz said. “To make that bridge not flood, it would have to be way higher than River Road. It’s not really possible to do it, so we’re building the best that we can to withstand the flooding.”

The project, underway since early last month, is scheduled to take two constructions seasons, but Steelhead Constructors Inc., which is doing the work, has tried to plan so it can continue working above the water through the winter, Hoevertsz said.

The work is still is expected to last through next year, and perhaps into 2022, depending on the weather, Hoevertsz said.

