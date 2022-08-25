Subscribe

Construction worker killed in fall at Palo Alto job site

JASON GREEN
BAY AREA NEWS GROUP
August 24, 2022, 6:18PM
A construction worker died after falling down a shaft at a 15-story office building in downtown Palo Alto on Wednesday morning, according to police.

The incident was reported at 12:34 a.m. at 525 University Ave., where overnight construction work was taking place, the Palo Alto Police Department said in a news release.

Officers and personnel from the Palo Alto Fire Department provided medical aid to the worker. The worker was then taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police described the worker as a man in his 40s. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office will release his identity once it is confirmed and his next of kin is notified.

Police said there is no evidence a crime occurred.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the circumstances of the death, as is standard in any industrial fatality, according to police.

