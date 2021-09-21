Consumers face price increases and supply chain chaos driven by a pandemic that will not go away

Marke Blue and Maria Gonzelez-Blue of Sebastopol have been looking for a “new” used car for a couple of weeks to replace their 2004 Volvo, which needs up to $5,000 in repairs to get it into good running condition again.

But the soaring price of used cars — one of the many pandemic fallouts facing consumers — has made their search that much more difficult.

“Used to be we could see used cars like for $10,000, now it’s more like $15,000,” said Blue. “It’s quite a jump.”

The couple are looking for something with storage space; Gonzalez-Blue is an art teacher and Blue is a musician. They said they started noticing car prices increasing sharply about two years ago.

Stuck somewhere between a pandemic and post-pandemic economy, local consumers no longer have to deal with shortages of toilet paper, ethyl alcohol and every other consequence of world that suddenly hit the brakes in the spring of 2020.

Instead, with the global supply chain in chaos and consumer demand increasing, local consumers are facing rising prices of such things as groceries, gasoline, new and used cars (especially used) and electricity and gas.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its monthly Consumer Price Index, showing that increases in gasoline, household furnishings, food and shelter all increase in August and led to an overall increase of .3% from .5% in July, and .9% in June. For the 12 months ending in August, the overall price index increased 5.3%.

But a closer look at the various consumer categories shows where the big increases were, much of it driven by demand. Year over year, gasoline increased 42.7%; utility gas service rose by 21.1%; food by 3.7% and apparel by 4.2%.

The price of new cars and trucks increased in August by 1.2% for a 12-month increase of 7.6%. And while the cost of used cars declined slightly in August by 1.5%, the year-over-year cost of pre-owned vehicles increased by a whopping 31.9%.

Gonzalez-Blue said the cost of transportation is a challenge in the current economy. “Gas is really expensive and then there’s repairs,” she said.

Tom Hubert, senior vice president of auto, insurance and wealth services at Redwood Credit Union, said the marked increase in the price of used cars is a direct result of the initial shutdown on new car manufacturing caused by the pandemic. Though automakers are ramping up production, it’s still not anywhere near normal, he said.

“When there’s not as many new cars, then that shifts demand to used cars,” Hubert said. “Eventually that starts pushing prices up.”

According Hubert said even with higher prices, demand remains strong. At Redwood Credit Union’s auto services, the three most requested cars are the Toyota Tacoma, Subaru Outback and the Nissan Rogue.

Even with such high demand for new and used cars, consumers are not likely to put off making a purchase. “The need is the need and whenever it’s time to replace a car, it’s time to replace a car, whether it’s for business or personal,” he said.

Hubert said a partnership with local auto dealerships allows them to source a greater variety of cars for customers than RCU has in its own lot on Santa Rosa Avenue.

One of the supply chain problems that has contributed to the availability of cars is the shortage of computer chips. In early September, Susan Helper, senior economist at the White House Council of Economic Advisers, detailed in a blog how the global supply chain had been impacted by the pandemic.

Helper said that when the pandemic hit, businesses were saddled with billions of dollars in unsold goods, which ultimately led them to liquidate their inventories. But when the economy began to recover and demand increased, businesses were not able to bring inventories back to pre-pandemic levels.

Retailers had 43 days of inventory in February 2020, compared to 33 days in the summer. Car inventories went from two months of sales before the pandemic to just one month, while the existing supply of homes went from 5.5 months of sales to 4.4 months, during the same period, Helper said.

August saw the peak of a summer surge of COVID-19 largely driven by the highly transmissible delta variant. It’s not surprising that consumer confidence, as measured by the Conference Board, a nonprofit research group, fell last month to the lowest level since February.

The board’s Consumer Confidence Index fell 11.3 points to 113.8 in August, down from 125.1 in July. In February, as the country was being battered by a winter surge in cases, it was 95.2.

“Concerns about the delta variant — and, to a lesser degree, rising gas and food prices — resulted in a less favorable view of current economic conditions and short-term prospects,” wrote Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, when the report was released in late August.

Coming out of Trader Joe’s on Cleveland Avenue this week, Amber Jones of Santa Rosa said she’s definitely felt the pinch of the economy. Jones said she shops at Trader Joe’s because prices are more reasonable than at other locations. “They keep their prices pretty stable,” she said.

Jones, who rents, said other challenges these days include the cost of housing and gasoline. To manage her expenses better, she said she’s been making a lot more meals at home.

“Though I’m sure that’s not good for a lot of our restaurants,” she said.

