Containment grows on Sky fire in Lake County

Cal Fire has reached 75% containment on the Sky fire burning in rural Lake County that was first reported Thursday afternoon.

No structures have been reported destroyed or damaged in the fire, which remained at 45 acres Friday morning, said Will Powers, public information officer. No injuries are reported in the firefight.

Crews on Friday will focus on “strengthening control lines and doing any mop up needed,” Powers said. The fire is burning southeast of Clearlake, first reported off Morgan Valley Road and Sloan Ranch Road.

Difficult-to-navigate access roads initially slowed firefighters down as they responded Thursday afternoon, Powers said. Dozers helped clear the way and some older access roads provided easier routes.

“On top of that we did have our helicopter that was able to guide resources into the area,” Powers said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Powers said throughout the state Cal Fire is responding to incidents that he said are related to unseasonably dry conditions after a disappointing rainy season.

“Its been obvious we’ve had some drier conditions ... coming through April,” he said. “(So) we’re seeing some of these fires earlier on.”

