Containment rises on Meadow Fire in Mendocino County

Firefighters on Wednesday morning reported increased containment of a wildfire that has destroyed two structures on the eastern side of the Anderson Valley.

The Meadow Fire, which ignited Tuesday afternoon in a remote area near Boonville, was mapped at 16.54 acres, down from an earlier estimate of 20 acres, Cal Fire officials said Wednesday.

The blaze was 65% contained, up from 50% Tuesday evening, officials said.

Firefighters planned to improve containment lines Wednesday and patrol the fire area, putting out hot spots and cutting down dead trees, according to an update from Cal Fire officials.

Two structures were destroyed Tuesday, according to Cal Fire, but no evacuations were ordered.

The fire is near Black Oak Ridge and Lone Tree Ridge roads, officials said.

The cause of the fire was unknown on Wednesday, according to Cal Fire officials.

