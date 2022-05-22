Containment rises slightly for Quail Fire near Vacaville

Firefighters made progress overnight in battling a 135-acre vegetation fire that sent people fleeing from their homes a day earlier near Vacaville.

Containment of the Quail Fire in northern Solano County rose overnight from 45% to 53%, and firefighters have managed to stop the fire’s forward progress, according to an update Sunday morning from Cal Fire.

The blaze was first reported at 3:14 p.m. on Saturday, prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders for all of Quail Canyon Road and Pleasants Valley Road from Quail Canyon north to Highway 128 and west to the county border. But those orders were downgraded to warnings about five hours later as fire crews made progress in battling the blaze.

Fire crews plan to spend Sunday putting out hot spots and strengthening their containment lines, according to a Cal Fire Twitter account.

Authorities have not announced a cause for the fire.