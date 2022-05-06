Contentions erupt at 1st Windsor meeting with full council

Tempers flared Wednesday at the Windsor Town Council meeting as newly elected Council member Mike Wall was sworn in and later joined two other council members in a vote that led to an accusation that they may have violated the state’s open meeting law.

Wall was swept into office April 12 with a 20%-margin victory over opponent Stephanie Ahmad. He was recruited to run by Mayor Sam Salmon and endorsed by Council member Rosa Reynoza, who acted as his campaign treasurer.

Wall’s election to fill Salmon’s at-large seat, left vacant when he was appointed mayor after disgraced former Mayor Dominic Foppoli resigned last May, means there is a full five-member council for the first time in a year. With just four council members, the council sometimes deadlocked on major issues.

Contentions appeared, however, when a campaign finance ordinance — previously approved with revisions by the four-member council — came up for further discussion on a second reading.

The ordinance had been worked out during several meetings to include council campaign contribution limits set at $500 for council members and $1,000 for mayoral races. However, Salmon said he preferred to follow California Federal Political Practices Commission standards of $250 donation limits for council members and $500 for mayors, which he had brought up at a previous meeting.

“We had discussions over several months setting the limits at $500 and $1,000,” Council member Deb Fudge said. “I’d like that to stand.”

“We have a new council,” Salmon interjected.

Fudge responded, “I’m just giving my opinion and you interrupted me.”

Reynoza ultimately made a motion to follow the California Federal Political Practices Commission limits , and Wall seconded it.

“The way this council has been operating for most of the past 25 years is that we don’t force an issue, we listen to each other, before motions are made,” Fudge said after the vote. “I think we’re going down a slippery slope with a power play, and I don’t like it. … I hope this is not a trend. Because I will be speaking up.”

Vice Mayor Esther Lemus, an attorney, said it was clear to her that “there have been some conversations ahead of time.”

“In fact, when I took the dais today there was some whispering. … It makes me really uncomfortable,” she said to the council. “And there are people who talk about transparency and how important it is, but if conversations are taking place on the dais, that’s a big concern. And I’m just going to speak the truth.”

Council members are prohibited from talking about an issue on the agenda before it is presented at the meeting under the state’s Brown Act. Wall campaigned on being more transparent with constituents.

In response to Lemus, Reynoza said that Wednesday night was the first time she had heard from Salmon what the California Federal Political Practices Commission limits were. She contended the whispering Lemus described was just her trying to change her schedule so she didn’t have to leave at 7:30 p.m. Then she said, “I really, really …” and stopped herself from continuing and put up her hand.

The vote was 3-1, with Lemus and Fudge voting no. Lemus said the limits were too low.

There was also some friction when Salmon moved Wall’s swearing-in to the start of the meeting at the request of an audience member. His swearing-in had been listed on the agenda to follow proclamations, announcements and the consent calendar.

One resident listening to the meeting on Zoom questioned the move during public comment.

“Putting it ahead without knowing any good reason; it seems a little troubling,” said Charles Coolidge, known as Silent Cal on Zoom.

“We would like Mr. Wall to participate as soon as possible,” Salmon told Coolidge.

Asked by a reporter after the meeting why he objected to the move and how the campaign finance vote went, Coolidge said, “It was troubling because it seemed to foreshadow an approach to governance which is exactly contrary to the spirit of the Brown Act … an approach based on members of a majority deciding issues in advance and then using public fora not for discussion but only as platforms for formal final enactments.”

