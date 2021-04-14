Contentious Windsor Town Council meeting tonight will follow days of Foppoli allegations and revelations

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, you can contact:

If you are viewing the meeting without the intent to provide public comment, you can view the live webcast on the Town’s website at: https://www.townofwindsor.com/721/Agendas-Minutes-Videos . When the meeting begins, the webpage will list a “View Event” link next to the April 14, 2021 Special Council meeting agenda link. An alternate way to view the meeting is on local Comcast Cable Channel 27 or AT&T U-verse Channel 99.

Members of the public can participate in the meeting by visiting https://zoom.us/j/93594176326 . They also can dial 877-853-5247 and enter Webinar ID 935 9417 6326.

The Town of Windsor is holding a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday to consider demanding that Mayor Dominic Foppoli resign.

Councilwoman Deb Fudge this week told The Press Democrat she also would advance a motion to censure Foppoli.

The meeting will be held online and public comment is limited to three minutes per person. Still, the council is likely to hear from a wide swath of outraged residents following allegations shared by six women who say Foppoli sexually assaulted them and after days of revelations that town officials had fielded at least two previous concerns about Foppoli’s behavior toward women.

One open question is whether Foppoli will try to attend. In an interview this week, Fudge told The Press Democrat the council does not have the power to stop the mayor from attending the meeting if he chooses to.

Since the San Francisco Chronicle first reported allegations Thursday that Foppoli had sexually assaulted four women between 2003 and 2019, two more women have come forward. One is Windsor Councilwoman Esther Lemus, who said she suspects Foppoli in two cases where she says she was drugged and sexually assaulted in February and August 2020 while in his company.

Lemus reported her allegations to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office in the days after the Chronicle published its report. The allegations were made public in an interview with The Press Democrat after Foppoli issued a statement of his own accusing Lemus of coercing him into a “sexual situation.”

Lemus and fellow council members Sam Salmon and Deb Fudge have all called on Foppoli to resign immediately. A fifth council seat is vacant and is up for a May election. At least three candidates vying for the seat have said Foppoli should step down.

Windsor officials this week disclosed that they had received at least two emailed warnings about Foppoli’s attitude toward women — one in 2017 that was included in Chronicle and Press Democrat stories last week — and another in 2020. After the second complaint, town officials sent both emails to the Windsor Police Chief and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, who chose not to investigate them.

Fudge and two former councilmembers also told The Press Democrat this week that the council met with Foppoli behind closed doors over the 2017 email. That email came from a guest of Foppoli’s winery, and alleged that he had acted inappropriately and “predatory” toward a group of women staying on the property in 2013.

Councilmembers at the time were concerned enough about the allegations that they blocked Foppoli from ascending to the mayor’s seat. The next year, however, Foppoli claimed the seat with support from Fudge and then-councilman Bruce Okrepkie. He held on to the seat in 2019 with support from Fudge and Salmon, and won it in a citywide election last year.

Foppoli is under a criminal investigation being led by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and involving the state Attorney General’s Office.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88