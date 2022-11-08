A storm brought heavy rain to Sonoma County Tuesday, with hills bordering Napa County receiving up to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The majority of Sonoma County received about .75 to 1.4 inches of rain in the last 36 hours, said weather service meteorologist Roger Gass.

Santa Rosa got about an inch of rain since Monday. The totals across the city ranged from about .75 to 1.25 inches, according to Gass.

The temperatures in much of Sonoma County will range from the lower 40s to the upper 50s for the rest of Tuesday, according to weather service meteorologist David King. Wednesday morning, temperatures in Sonoma County’s valleys are expected to be chilly at 36 to 41 degrees.

Widespread rainfall continues over the region this morning with the heaviest occurring over the Monterey Bay region northeastward across the South Bay and East Bay. Look for isolated to scattered rain showers and possible thunderstorms through the day. #CAwx #CArain #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/tpayIysmib — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 8, 2022

Rain showers are expected to continue until about 5 p.m., when they will begin to diminish, Gass said. Some rain will linger until about midday Wednesday, ushering in clear skies and cooler temperatures, Gass said.

However, there is still potential for isolated thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

“It is not widespread by any means,” he said,” but if you hear a clap of thunder today, do not be completely surprised.”

Gass said residents should still be careful while driving in the rain and look for any water gathering on roads.

“People should just be mindful that if you are driving on wet roadways there is the potential for them to be slick and there’s always a possibility of hydroplaning,” he said, “especially during ongoing rainfall.”

On Thursday and Friday morning, temperatures around Sonoma County, including Healdsburg and Windsor, could see temperatures at or above freezing, according to King. Santa Rosa is expected to have temperatures close to 35 degrees on those mornings.

