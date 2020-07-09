Sen. Mike McGuire’s bill to protect homeowners rebuilding after wildfires clears state Senate

A bill to create a new class of contractor, and further protect California fire survivors from becoming prey for unscrupulous builders, keeps steamrolling its way toward the desk of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Written by Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, the legislation would put an end to what he described as the state’s “one-size-fits-all” license for builders: the California general contractor’s license.

That “B” license, as it’s known, allows builders to work on everything “from a small bathroom remodel to a skyscraper,” said Michael Jamnetski, chief of legislation for California’s Contractors Licensing Board, which polices construction in the state. The “B” license “is too vast,” said Jamnetski, who has worked closely with McGuire on the bill.

The bill, SB-1189, co-authored by Sen. Bill Dodd and Assemblymember Evan Low, passed the full Senate 39-0 on June 24, and now goes to the Assembly.

By fixing and clarifying licensing classifications, McGuire thinks the measure will prevent contractors lacking proper experience from taking on work for which they are unqualified.

“We saw this over and over in Coffey Park,” he said, citing the Santa Rosa neighborhood ravaged by the Tubbs fire, “where contractors with no experience in building entire homes” took on projects they had no business taking on.

While emphasizing the majority of contractors in the rebuild “did right by their customers,” McGuire pointed to “a few dozen egregious cases, where contractors charged fire victims full price for rebuilds that included shoddy work and countless mistakes.”

One immediate effect of the law would be to bring out of the shadows a group of builders who’ve been doing home improvement and remodeling work all along, but without a license.

Plenty of skilled contractors can’t qualify for the “B” license because they don’t have the required experience with framing, said Rick Lopes, chief spokesperson for the state licensing board. The new “B2” license would allow them to take on projects that don’t involve building new walls.

Consumers would benefit from the law, Lopes said, because it’ll widen the pool of builders “who have met our standards, and are now available to do this work.”

“It’s not always easy to find a good, reliable, remodeling contractor,” he said.

After giving it a chilly review in late May, North Coast Builders Exchange CEO Keith Woods has warmed slightly to the proposed law. He expressed appreciation Wednesday that McGuire’s staff had reached out, seeking the trade group’s input.

One concern voiced by Woods and his group centered on what would happen if a “B2” builder found himself working on a project “where the scope of the job grows.”

“Are they going to continue working, even though they’re not licensed to do it,” said Woods, pursuing that hypothetical. “There was concern they may end working above their pay grade.”

That concern was addressed in a revised version of the bill, which “makes very clear,” said Jamnetski, that “B2” license holders must subcontract out any work they aren’t permitted to perform.

While current state law provides consumer protections on home remodels and repairs, the law “didn’t clearly cover disaster repairs,” Jamnetski said. This bill closes that loophole.

If the bill passes the Assembly and is signed by Newsom, it won’t take effect until Jan. 1, 2021. Because the licensing board won’t be able to start to administer its new exam until then, the first wave of “B2” builders won’t be seen for at least a year.

Lopes batted down the suggestion that the licensing board has created a new class of contractors in order to reap millions more in fees.

“That has nothing to do with why we’re looking at this,” he said.

While budgets are tight, he said, this legislation “is not driven by the budget.”

“It’s driven more by the fact that people are already doing this work underground, not paying their taxes, taking advantage of homeowners,” Lopes said.

