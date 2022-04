Control burn in Rohnert Park may send smoke over city

A control burn in Rohnert Park on Friday may send smoke over the city, warn public safety officials.

The burn, at 5050 Commerce Blvd., will be from 11 a.m-2 p.m. Firefighters will be on the scene.

This device is unable to display framed content. Click here to view this embed.

“Please be advised you may see or smell smoke in the area,“ police said in a Nixle alert.