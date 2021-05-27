Subscribe

Controlled burn in Geyserville prompts emergency calls

KATHLEEN COATES
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 26, 2021, 8:54PM

A controlled burn in Geyserville has people worried, but it’s nothing to be concerned about.

Geyserville firefighters are working the blaze they purposely started on Coyote Ridge Road, near Ridge Oaks Road, which is off River Road, according to a Redcom dispatcher.

Smoke from the fire can be seen from Highway 101, “and people are calling in like crazy,” the dispatcher said. “They’ll be out there all night.”

