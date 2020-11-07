Controlled burn planned at Audubon Canyon Ranch

Sonoma County dispatchers are asking residents to be aware of a 14.5-acre controlled burn near Glen Ellen this weekend.

Audubon Canyon Ranch is conducting the burn, which is authorized by Cal Fire, in its Bouverie Preserve just east of Highway 12 on Saturday, according to a Facebook post by the nonprofit. The burn is expected to last from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Redcom public emergency dispatch agency put out an advisory to let people know that the controlled burn could send off significant amounts of smoke, potentially affecting traffic in the area. Dispatchers also asked residents to reserve 911 calls for true emergencies.

The Audubon Canyon Ranch is a nonprofit founded in 1962 that manages 26 natural properties in the North Bay. In its Facebook post, the nonprofit said the burn would help it achieve ecological objectives of reducing invasive species and controlled pests while aiding the growth of native grasses and flowers.

