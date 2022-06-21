Subscribe

Controlled burn planned for Wednesday in west Sonoma County

MATT PERA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 21, 2022, 8:56AM
Updated 1 hour ago

A controlled burn is scheduled for Wednesday in west Sonoma County, fire officials said.

The burn, which is a training exercise for firefighters, is set for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Denner Ranch, according to the Sonoma County Fire District.

The site is west of Olivet Road between Guerneville and River roads.

Officials urged anyone with questions or concerns to avoid calling 911 and instead to call the fire district’s Prevention Division at 707-892-2441.

(Sonoma County Fire District / Facebook)
