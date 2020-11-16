Subscribe

Controlled burn planned on Sonoma Coast

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 15, 2020, 7:00PM
State officials are planning a 35-acre controlled burn on the Sonoma Coast at Salt Point State Park on Monday or Tuesday.

California State Parks and Cal Fire are set to oversee the prescribed fire north of Timber Cove as part of their brush management program. The burn, which is contingent on cooperating weather, is expected to take a full day of work to carry out.

People living or traveling in the area may see smoke between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., though officials note that prescribed burns are much tamer than wildfires and as result produce much less smoke.

Officials will close several trails in the area as crews conduct the burn.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

