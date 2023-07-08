A prominent local restaurateur who in 2021 was forced out of his three popular Sebastopol restaurants after multiple allegations of sexual harassment were made against him announced Friday he is opening a downtown Santa Rosa eatery.

Lowell Sheldon said he and several partners will open Townes Restaurant & Bar in November in the building formerly occupied by Third Street Aleworks, a longtime popular brewpub that closed this year.

In a news release, Sheldon said: “We see a vibrant future in downtown Santa Rosa — a future where the working class heroes of our town can gather, celebrate and indulge in a well-earned, authentic culinary experience.“

In 2021, his previous business partners forced Sheldon to relinquish his share of ownership in Fern Bar, Khom Loi and Handline — highly regarded Sebastopol restaurants that he co-founded — after six former employees accused him of sexual harassment over a period of more than five years, including unwanted touching and inappropriate comments.

Separately, The Bohemian reported in 2021 that Sheldon was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in November 2019 during a date at his house.

Sheldon has not been charged in relation to any of the allegations, according to a search of Sonoma County Superior Court records.

Sheldon is a partner in Piala, a Sebastopol restaurant that opened in 2022. But he is not legally allowed to work at the restaurant or enter the kitchen, under the unusual terms of the City Council’s approval of the business’s alcohol permit.

Critics, including women who said Sheldon had victimized them, had argued that the permit should not be granted and the application became a lightning rod in a furious discussion about power, sexual harassment and how to hold people accountable.

Speaking in 2022 to the Sebastopol Planning Commission — which initially denied Piala’s application for the alcohol permit then later granted it — Sheldon acknowledged limited wrongdoing but denied most of the allegations, describing them as an “array of false assertions about my character and actions.”

Efforts to reach former employees of Sheldon’s who made the allegations against him were unsuccessful Friday.

While still rejecting the allegations, Sheldon told The Press Democrat on Saturday that he carried lessons from the past into the present.

"Growing up in the restaurant business, I take full accountability for my learning along the way and not always treating everyone in the way that I should have,“ Sheldon said.

”I've learned many lessons through this process that will forever be part of my understanding as a leader and as a business owner in the community,“ he said.

As for Townes, he said he hoped it would be part of a renewal of Santa Rosa’s downtown core.

“That building at Third Street Aleworks, it could have either moved forward as a restaurant or it could have ended up like the movie theater and been empty like many other buildings unfortunately right now in downtown Santa Rosa,” he said. "It's like either it's empty and it gets torn down, or somebody sees the value of what's there. And that's where we came in.“

Sheldon’s partners in Townes include Jeff Berlin, co-owner and co-founder of Piala, Jeremy Whitcomb, who will be executive chef, and Irma Hernandez, who will be the sous chef and who worked with Sheldon at Lowell’s and Piala.

