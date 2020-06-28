Subscribe

Convicted felon arrested on suspicion of possessing loaded firearm in Santa Rosa

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2020, 2:49PM
Santa Rosa police arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a stolen handgun after finding him unresponsive in a vehicle early Saturday.

Julio Antonio Hernandez, of Santa Rosa, was taken into custody after medical personnel were called in to perform a welfare check when an officer found him laying face-down in the vehicle in the 900 block of Sunset Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers determined that Hernandez was out on felony probation, police said in a statement. Officers then found a loaded 9mm handgun, previously reported stolen, inside the vehicle, police said. Hernandez’s two prior felony assault convictions and terms of his probation prohibit him from having a firearm.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the county jail. He faces seven felony and two misdemeanor counts, and was being held on $100,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

