Convicted killer of Matthew Toste seeking to erase 25 years from his life sentence

As Sonoma County holiday revelers enjoyed parties and sparkly lights in December 2006, gang violence shattered the peace of downtown Santa Rosa with the murder of Matthew Toste, shot to death trying to protect two women who were being harassed and groped by a group of gang members.

After four of the five defendants were convicted in Toste’s death in 2010, his mother, Sally Willis-Lewis, thought at least that traumatic chapter was over. The killers were going to jail, the shooter for life.

But the legal battle isn’t over. The case of Joseph Kenneth Lopez Jr. is returning to Sonoma County Superior Court on Thursday as his defense attorneys are arguing that new laws should reduce his sentence by 25 years.

Lopez was 18 years old and had first been arrested after stabbing a classmate when he was 12, court records show. Following the jury’s finding that he shot Toste to death in the Seventh Street parking garage, he was sentenced to 15 years to life for murder, plus 25 to life for using a gun, plus 3 years and 8 months for other enhancements.

The case spread fears throughout Sonoma County that malignant gang violence, which typically targeted other gang members in neighborhoods known for gang activity, had spread to areas considered safe and that gangs were now targeting innocents.

Toste was an everyman — a 32-year-old construction worker, single father of a 5-year-old boy, out on the town after a company party — who was gunned down as he tried to protect his female cousin and his date from a group of five drunken adult men catcalling and grabbing at them.

Lopez was convicted of second-degree murder and the sentencing enhancement for using a gun, which required the 25 years be added to the primary sentence.

Three of the defendants, including Lopez’s father, pleaded to lesser charges and were also sent to prison. A fourth was acquitted.

But as Lopez appealed his conviction and his sentence remained pending, a new law went into effect that changed the mandatory 25-year enhancement to a discretionary sentence.

Lopez’s attorney will argue that Judge Mark Urioste should strike the “personal use of a firearm” findings against Lopez, which could reduce his sentence to as little as 18 years and 8 months to life.

Lopez, now 33, has been in custody since the day of the shooting, Dec. 3, 2006, just shy of 15 years ago.

Prosecutors argue striking the gun enhancement would be an abuse of the judge’s discretion.

“There is nothing about the crimes that this defendant committed, or (the) defendant himself, that calls for any consideration of mitigation in order to reduce his prison term,” Deputy District Attorney Robert Maddock wrote in his opposition to the defense effort.

“Not only would it be an abuse of discretion to strike or reduce the firearm use punishment, it would be an affront to justice and a final insult in the tragically senseless murder of Matthew Toste.”

Toste’s mother, who now lives in Pennsylvania, said she cannot believe this painful, disturbing part of her life has been dredged back up.

“Everything about it is wrong,” she said by telephone this week. “It’s made me speechless. I thought this was done.”

Because Lopez’s sentence hadn’t been finalized when the new law took effect in 2018, it can be applied retroactively to his case.

His attorney, Sarah Grenfell, will ask Urioste to strike the enhancement “in the furtherance of justice.”

She said that courts have ruled that youthful offenders should be subject to less severe punishment because of their greater capacity for rehabilitation, scientific principles of adolescent brain development and their “developmental immaturity.”

She also will argue that the case should be postponed until another new law signed by the governor this month goes into effect on Jan. 1. That law not only authorizes a judge to dismiss an enhancement, but requires it if it is in the interest of justice.

Toste’s mother said she is grateful for the support residents of Sonoma County showed her and her family throughout the investigation, the grand jury indictment of the defendants and the lengthy, emotional trial.

Members of the family plan to attend the hearing, she said.

“I want people in Santa Rosa to understand that this is not a good thing,” she said. “I just can’t believe they’d consider this. In less than a month, it will be 15 years to the day Matt was murdered. This is already the worst time of the year for me, and now this.”

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.