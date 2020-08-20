Convicted murderer arrested in connection with Covelo shooting death

A man wanted in connection with a killing in Mendocino County has been taken into custody, as has an alleged female accomplice.

Jameson Jackson, 34, of Ukiah was booked into jail on a range of charges, including homicide.

The arrest stemmed from Monday morning dispute in a 15-acre marijuana grove near Covelo, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Lt. Shannon Barney said.

During an argument over a stolen truck Jackson was in, he fired one round at the possible owner of the truck and an unrelated third man.

The bullet went through the ear of the truck’s owner and struck the second man, who died at the scene. His identity hadn’t been determined as of Thursday. He was about 30 years old.

The injured victim, 38, from Santa Rosa, was treated and released by medical personnel. Mendocino authorities didn’t release his name.

Jackson fled following the shooting, Barney said, and eluded a search that included a bloodhound and a helicopter. Detectives suspected he may have had help fleeing.

A woman who was with Jackson at the marijuana grove, Shayla Guerrero, 31, of Covelo, was arrested and charged with conspiracy and being an accessory. She was being held at Mendocino County Jail on $100,000 bail. Bail information for Jackson was not immediately available.

Jackson was sighted Wednesday night near Mina Road and Highway 162 in Covelo, Barney said.

Officers from the Round Valley Tribal Police Department arrested him and handed him over to sheriff's detectives.

Jackson had several warrants for his arrest, including on suspicion of rape, making criminal threats, second degree robbery, cruelty to a child, dissuading a victim by force, failing to appear for court, committing a felony while on bail for a felony, cruelty to a child, battery, violation of a court order, and violation of probation.

In 2001, Jackson was convicted of murder when he was 15 years old. He provided the gun and stood by while his friend Chris Coleman shot Willits storeowner Joan LeFeat multiple times. He served eight years in youth detention before he was paroled. His co-defendant, Coleman, also 15, was sentenced to life in prison for the killing of LeFeat. the owner of the Brooktrails store.

