Convicted murderer wanted in connection with Monday homicide in Covelo

Wanted suspect Do not approach Jameson Jackson, but call 911 or 707-463-4086 to report any sightings or information about his whereabouts. He is a convicted murderer and is wanted in connection with a shooting Monday that killed one man and injured another.

Mendocino County authorities were asking the public to be on the lookout for the suspect in a Covelo homicide, a man believed to be armed and dangerous and who previously served time for a Willits murder 19 years ago.

One man was shot to death and another injured Monday in Covelo during a dispute over a stolen car, said sheriff’s detective Lt. Shannon Barney.

The sheriff’s office on Tuesday identified Jameson Jackson, 34, as the suspect and subject of the manhunt. He is believed to be armed with at least one handgun.

“We are considering him to be armed and dangerous,” said Sheriff Matt Kendall. “He is absolutely a dangerous man.”

Jackson is white, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 185 pounds, has short cropped brown hair, hazel eyes and a brown goatee. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Investigators suspect Jackson and another man had a verbal altercation about a car and when the man went to retrieve the car, Jackson fired once.

The bullet went through the car owner’s ear, Barney said, and struck another man behind him. That man, who wasn’t involved in the dispute, was killed. His identity hadn’t been confirmed as of Tuesday late afternoon.

The other victim was treated for the ear injury and released.

Shortly after the shooting on Monday evening, the department issued an alert for residents near Covelo to shelter-in-place and be watchful for Jackson near the Highway 162 and Biggar Lane area.

Police from several agencies searched for Jackson, believed to be on foot, Monday evening. A helicopter assisted as well.

Jackson may have escaped before the perimeter was established or was picked up near a creek, Barney said.

Authorities urged residents not to approach or confront Jackson but to call 911 or 707-463-4086 to report any sightings or information about his whereabouts.

In 2001, Jackson was convicted of murder when he was 15 years old. He provided the gun and stood by while his friend Chris Coleman shot Willits storeowner Joan LeFeat multiple times.

LeFeat, the owner of the Brooktrails store, was on the floor begging for her life as the boys stood over her and Coleman fired the final shot, according to trial testimony.

Coleman, who was tried as an adult, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the Feb. 24, 2001 killing. He has a parole hearing in 2024, according to state prison records.

Both boys were convicted of murder, robbery, burglary and attempted vehicle theft.

But since Jackson was convicted in juvenile court, he could be held only until he turned 25.

Jackson was paroled in 2008 at age 23 from the youth authority, two years earlier than the community and the victim’s family anticipated.

More than 2,500 people had signed a petition to make it a condition of Jackson's parole that he stay out of the area, LeFeat’s son said at the time.

In January 2010, Jackson was re-incarcerated for being in Mendocino County in violation of his parole.

Then age 24, had been working and living in the Ukiah area since the previous summer, unbeknownst to his parole agent in Southern California, where he listed his residence. He was arrested in Ukiah following a traffic stop.

In 2012, Jackson was among eight suspects cited during a sting operation aimed at unlicensed contractors in Mendocino County.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.