Convicted Santa Rosa child rapist, 31, sentenced to 25 years to life

A Santa Rosa man who was convicted Friday of multiple charges of sexual assault of children has been sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison.

Victor Torres, 31, had entered a no-contest, plea, which saved the victims, three sisters who he was related to, from having to testify in court.

The father of the girls, who were 8, 10 and 13 in May 2018 when they reported the ongoing abuse, told Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Mark Urioste at sentencing that Torres “ruined my life and the life of my three daughters,” according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell.

Torres was a relative living in the same house with the children.

“The defendant took advantage of the trust created by being a family member to gain access to the young victims,” Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch said in a news release. “Their strength in coming forward against this predator is the reason he has been held accountable and will be removed from society for a significant period. We can only hope this outcome will provide the family some assistance in their healing.”

The district attorney was ready to proceed with a trial in April when Torres agreed to plead no contest to seven felony offenses. Specifically, he was convicted of four charges related to the 8-year-old, including forcible rape when she was 7. Torres was also convicted of sodomizing the 10-year-old, and of committing a separate lewd act against her.

He was also convicted of committing a lewd act against the 13-year-old girl.

Under an amended state law, older inmates who reach age 50 and have served 20 years of their sentence, regardless of how long the sentence is, may be considered for parole. The early parole provision applies to offenders like Torres, according to Staebell.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Andrew Luckas. Santa Rosa Police Detective Tim Raymond headed up the investigation.

