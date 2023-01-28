COPE to host free public webinar on local flood risks and emergency preparedness

After the Kincade Fire forced Windsor residents to evacuate in 2019, Diana Borges knew her neighborhood needed a Communities Organized to Prepare for Emergencies (COPE) program.

Borges, 64, a retired geologist, created a COPE group for Windsor shortly after the fire in 2020, later becoming a board member for COPE of Northern Sonoma County, the umbrella group overseeing 45 different subgroups throughout the northern part of the county.

The purpose of the program is to encourage neighbors to help each other in times of emergency and get ready to respond appropriately when one comes, according to Borges.

The nonprofit organization works with local law enforcement, fire, and other first responders to provide information to the public about how to prepare for emergencies and serves as a way for neighborhoods to organize and better respond in times of crisis.

“It’s learning, working together — where are your resources, who do you think needs extra support like elderly people? One thing about COPE is it’s really a proven program because it has been around for so long,” Borges said.

The grassroots organization is looking to expand the services they provide with free public quarterly webinars.

For the month of February, they are focusing on being flood ready, following recent storms that have brought weeks of rain, wind and flooding, heavily impacting Northern California.

In April, they will focus on earthquake preparedness, July will be wildfires and October is to be determined, depending on the type of environmental challenges the county is facing at the time, Borges said.

The upcoming flood webinar, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 5-6 p.m. on Zoom, will feature three main guest speakers: Sage Limpp and Dr. Nancy Brown, both from Sonoma County Emergency Management, as well as Misti Wood, the community engagement liaison at the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Limpp will be discussing local flood risks, including what types are likely to occur and where. Wood is going to cover how to evacuate properly and how flood evacuations differ from wildfire evacuations, while Dr. Brown plans to go over how to effectively prepare for such an emergency, Borges said.

The webinars will be free and open to the public. To register for the flood webinar, go to bit.ly/3Hzly2n or COPE Northern Sonoma County’s website and a pop up will appear.

COPE was originally created in Sonoma County in 2002 by Oakmont residents, and Santa Rosa later adopted the program in 2006.

“The work our COPE groups did prior to and during the 2019 and 2020 wildfires in northern Sonoma County was credited with significantly lowering property damage and saving lives,” Borges said.

In northern Sonoma County, there are approximately 4,000 COPE members and 45 different COPE communities, which are neighborhoods as part of the program.

If the group can secure more donations, they hope to translate the meetings into Spanish in the future.

Kylie Lawrence can be reached at kylie.lawrence@pressdemocrat.com.