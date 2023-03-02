Sonoma County parents who are looking for preschools for their kids can attend Corazón Healdsburg’s fifth annual bilingual preschool fair Saturday, which aims to remove barriers to early childhood education.

About a dozen preschools will be at the event, which is hosted by the nonprofit Corazón Healdsburg and Healdsburg Community Services.

Bilingual staff will also be there to describe curriculum, features and answer questions for Spanish-speaking parents and kids.

“A quality preschool can provide a foundation for future academic success,” Caroline Gonzalez, Corazón’s early childhood education manager, said in a news release. “But it can be daunting to have to schedule multiple interviews and sort through so much information to find the right preschool program for your child and family. We want every family to know what their options are.”

The fair will feature family activities, crafts and bilingual story time as well as a prize raffle.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday March 4 at the Healdsburg Community Center at 1557 Healdsburg Ave.

Schools that will be there:

Healdsburg Community Nursery School

Healdsburg Montessori

4C's Sonoma County (representing all 4C's preschools)

Little Lambs Preschool

Live Oak Preschool

North Bay Children's Center

Pine Tree Preschool

Windsor Preschool Programs (representing three preschools)

Angel's Daycare

Little Birdies Daycare

Those looking for more information can contact Corazón Healdsburg at 707-615-4567.

