Matriarch, nurse and founding partner of Sangiacomo Family Vineyards, Lorraine June Sangiacomo, died at age 93 on March 7 — just eight days after her brother Angelo.

Lorraine Sangiacomo balanced the responsibilities as the legal and financial mind behind the family business, which began with pears before branching into winegrapes, while also treating patients as an operating room nurse at Santa Rosa Hospital from 1953 to 1987.

“Lorraine had an amazing spirit that helped lead our family. She led by her tireless work ethic and principles which are a model for us to follow,” her nephew Steve Sangiacomo said.

Sangiacomo was an equal business partner to her siblings, helping their family business to expand and amass more than 1,600 acres of certified sustainable vineyards as one of the largest grape-growing families in Sonoma County.

“Lorraine was a cornerstone to our family and provided guidance in every way possible,” Steve Sangiacomo said.

After her parents moved from San Francisco to Sonoma Valley in 1927, Vittorio and Maria Sangiacomo welcomed Lorraine on April 3, 1929, the first of four children, which would eventually include Angelo, Bob and Victor “Buck” Sangiacomo.

Lorraine lived on her family’s Sonoma Valley ranch her entire life — aside from the few years she spent in San Francisco, where she earned a nursing degree in 1951 and briefly worked for St. Mary’s Hospital. She would soon move back home and transfer to a hospital in Santa Rosa.

Her income as a nurse helped carry the family through hard times when the pear market dropped in the early 60s, her family said, decimating their orchard business. “When it became obvious in the 1960s that orchards were no longer financially viable, she deftly switched gears and helped plan for the conversion to vineyards,” her family wrote in a statement to the Index-Tribune.

She lived modestly and worked hard. And when Sangiacomo became the family’s matriarch following her mother’s death in 1995, she built on the Depression-era values of her parents, instilling them into a new generation of Sangiacomos.

Lorraine was steadfast in her optimism. She was assertive yet considerate in business. And she believed in her day-to-day that “when you are being good to someone else, you are being good to yourself.”

Sangiacomo never married, but spent considerable time with her niece, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She passed along a respect for nature, neighbors and the Sangiacomo family legacy.

Her thirst for the natural world led her to regularly travel to East Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America and enjoy daily walks with her dog to the creek on the Sangiacomo family ranch.

“Lorraine installed in us the love to explore all parts of the ranch, explaining that she discovered something new every day on her walks,” said Mike Sangiacomo, nephew of Lorraine. “Her love and respect for the land will continue to inspire our future generations.”

Lorraine Sangiacomo is survived by her brother Victor “Buck” Sangiacomo (Sue); Diane Sangiacomo, sister-in-law; niece and nephews Michael Sangiacomo (Whitney), Mia Pucci (Michael), Steven Sangiacomo (Connie); and great nieces and nephews Joe, Julia, Rob, Drew and Sam Sangiacomo and Michaela and Dominic Pucci. She is also survived by her friend Frank Yates.

The Sangiacomo family has elected to have private services. They will have a celebration of life ceremony at a date to be determined.

Instead of flowers, the family requests the public make a donation to a charity of their choice.

