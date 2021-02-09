Coronavirus cases fade in Sonoma County senior care homes

Coronavirus transmission finally appears to have eased among Sonoma County’s vulnerable elderly population.

The number of new infections reported at county senior care homes has sharply declined in recent weeks, mirroring the decrease in cases across the county. Local public health officials said Monday they think early vaccination efforts in long-term care facilities helped curtail the virus spread.

During the two-week period between Jan. 22 and Feb. 4, there were 82 new COVID-19 cases identified in area skilled nursing and residential care homes. That’s half the number of cases identified during the previous two-week period, according to county public health data.

“I think our vaccination efforts may very well be leading to the further decline in cases,” County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said during a press briefing.

Mase said senior care home residents and staff were in the state’s highest priority for inoculations, along with health care workers and paramedics. The federal government gave CVS and Walgreens the responsibility of vaccinating seniors in these long-term care sites nationwide.

There are about 300 residential care homes and 20 skilled nursing centers in Sonoma County. Last month when it became clear CVS and Walgreens faced bottlenecks in getting inside these some sites and inoculating residents and staff, the Press Democrat detailed the plight of these desperate institutions in an extensive article Jan. 17.

Shortly after that, county public health officials teamed with local senior advocates and large Northern California health care provider Kaiser Permanente to conduct vaccinations at senior care homes that had not yet been scheduled or whose slated inoculation dates were weeks or months away.

“When we realized that CVS and Walgreens were doing vaccinations not as quickly as we would have liked, we jumped in and had Kaiser as well as some other home (health) agencies start vaccinating,” Mase said. “That may well be what’s driving the decrease in cases.”

According to the latest county data on COVID-19 cases at local senior care homes, from Jan. 22 to Feb. 4 there were 41 residents and 41 staff infected by the virus. Of these cases, 34 are skilled nursing home residents and 31 are staff members at the nursing centers.

Local skilled nursing centers and senior care homes have been the epicenter of deadly virus spread during the pandemic. Since last March when the pandemic disease emerged in the county, 162 senior care residents have died from COVID-19, about 60% of the county’s total virus death toll of 277 victims.

That fatality tally includes two deaths the county reported Sunday. One was a man over 74 who was a skilled nursing resident who died Feb. 1. The other was a man, between age 65 and 74, who lived at home and died Feb. 2.

The county also reported 165 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, a number Mase said Monday reaffirms the county is “on the down slope” in terms of new daily cases of the infectious disease.

Daily cases appear to have peaked in late December and January. Last month was the deadliest locally in the pandemic with 68 deaths, and the 6,770 new cases were the most of any month. That followed 6,736 new cases in December, which kicked off the brutal winter surge — the third and biggest wave of virus transmission.

Th county’s current transmission level is an average of 21.5 new daily virus cases per 100,000 residents, a big improvement Mase said, yet three times the number needed for the county to advance according to the state’s business and community reopening plan.

The county has to reduce transmission to 7 new daily virus infections per 100,000 people to progress from the purple tier, where it’s been stuck since late August, into a less-restrictive tier to be able to loosen public health limits on businesses and public life.

