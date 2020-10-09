Coronavirus could worsen in winter, remain major threat through 2021, Anthony Fauci says

The COVID-19 pandemic could worsen in the winter and continue to be a looming threat through much of 2021.

That is the forecast of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government's top infectious diseases expert, in a wide-ranging discussion about the pandemic that he delivered this week to the Berkeley Forum.

Fauci warned that a sense of normality post-coronavirus may not come to the U.S. until late 2021, adding that the arrival of a vaccine will not suddenly bring the U.S. lurching back. Rather, it'll be a gradual transition over a long period of time.

Fauci offered analysis at the Thursday forum about where we stand on the pandemic _ from the importance of masks to the mistakes made by colleges, the dangers of internet disinformation and the grim toll COVID-19 is taking on nonwhite communities.

Masks may be part of a return to normal for some time

The U.S. faces two problems _ the vaccine won't be 99% effective and a substantial proportion of Americans have indicated they will not take the inoculation.

"So let's say you have a 75% effective vaccine, and 65% to 80% of the people want to get vaccinated: You still have a lot of people in society ... that are vulnerable to be infected," Fauci said. That means "we're going to softly go into a graded degree of normality."

In this new normal, more types of businesses will be able to reopen. But some pandemic protections may still be needed for a longer period than others.

"Will people have to wear masks? Yes, likely," Fauci said. "I would imagine that if we get a good vaccine now, that we could have some degree of normality in the third quarter to the fourth quarter of 2021.

"I think ultimately, we will get back to normality as we knew it before this. But ... it's going to be a gradual process, in which the restrictions on things _ restaurant numbers, theater attendance, spectators at sports (events) _ all of that will come back gradually. But it will come back."

We could be in for a tough winter

At the moment, the U.S. is still diagnosing about 40,000 new infections of the coronavirus daily _ "which is unacceptably high," Fauci said, as the nation moves into the cooler seasons.

"We've got to get that down or otherwise, we're going to have a very tough winter in the next few months," Fauci said.

Immunity might last for only several months

Unlike measles, which typically confers lifelong immunity after infection or a vaccination, scientists don't expect that a coronavirus infection or inoculation will confer immunity that will last for decades.

There are now about eight or nine cases of re-infection that have been reported, Fauci said. "The protection doesn't last decades and decades. It lasts more (like) many months to a year or two."

That means even after a vaccine becomes available, a booster shot may need to be required to keep people protected, similar to how people need booster shots to protect against tetanus.

Conspiracy theories, fueled by social media, hurt public health

Fauci lamented the role of social media in disseminating false statements about the pandemic.

"Social media ... is an extraordinary way to disseminate information quickly and widely," Fauci said. But, he added, "when disinformation gets in there, it has a way of self-propagating itself to the point where you don't know what's true."

Some of the dangerous falsehoods include the idea that the pandemic is trivial, even though it is in fact the worst pandemic in more than a century.

More than 212,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, a number nearly equal to the number of deaths from the last six flu seasons.

"How can it be a trivial outbreak if it's already killed 210,000 people in the United States and a million people worldwide?" Fauci asked. "But there are people out there that think all of this is a big conspiracy."

Mask recommendations changed because the science changed

President Donald Trump has publicly cast doubt on the importance of using masks. And in a presidential debate with Joe Biden, Trump noted Fauci's shifting comments on whether to wear masks, saying, "He said very strongly, 'Masks are not good.' Then he changed his mind. He said, 'Masks are good.'"

Fauci has said in an earlier interview with ABC News that Trump was taking his comments out of context.

At the Berkeley Forum, Fauci explained that federal officials' initial comments in February that the public need not wear masks was based on the circumstances at that time: a nationwide shortage of masks and a fear that recommending mask use for the public would worsen the supply of masks for the nation's first responders, nurses, doctors and other essential workers.

"They were also not recommended because there was not yet enough data to indicate that masks were actually quite effective in preventing the acquisition and transmission of infection," Fauci said.