Coronavirus data failures add to California's struggle to deal with pandemic

This started as a week of positive news, finally, in California's battle with the coronavirus. After nearly two months of skyrocketing cases, hospitalizations and deaths, there were the first signs that the COVID-19 spike was ebbing and new cases were beginning to decline.

But by Friday, state officials were still scrambling to fix a coronavirus-tracking database that had suffered glitches, rendering the numbers inaccurate. It came as the state marked another sober milestone: 10,000 deaths from the virus.

The breakdown in the electronic collection of coronavirus test results has further rattled confidence in how the state is responding to the coronavirus in recent months. It's a big turnaround from the spring, when California was hailed as a model for the nation.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's health and human services director, said Friday that between 250,000 and 300,000 results have not been uploaded to the database. Some of those are either duplicate records or tests for other diseases the department keeps track of. And to this point, the vast majority of coronavirus results have been negative.

Ghaly says the glitch would probably not change the picture of the state's progress when it is recorded.

"We believe that the trend is stabilizing and coming down," he said.

But after a long, deadly summer turned California from exemplar to cautionary tale, officials and residents alike were floored to learn that the data being used to make life-changing decisions — whether to keep schools and businesses closed, among them — were unreliable.

In the state's hard-hit Central Valley, leaders worry the problem will erode the already limited confidence in the government's response to the virus.

"We're very concerned about it both from a health and safety perspective but also from a public trust perspective," said Stanislaus County Supervisor Kristin Olsen. "It is very hard to garner community trust and compliance if they don't have faith in the numbers being reported."

Even officials in counties largely in sync with the state's approach were frustrated.

"These metrics as a whole are what we used to guide our decision making," Los Angeles County health officer Dr. Muntu Davis said during a news briefing Thursday. "At the moment I don't have clear expectations or understanding of what the state is finding in terms of their investigation [of the missing data]."

In Orange County, where officials have at times cast doubt on the accuracy of hospitalization data and case counts, Supervisor Michelle Steel said the correct total number of infections was critical to the county's plans to reopen.

"The public health officials and policymakers across the state rely on this data to understand COVID-19's spread and make decisions on opening and closing schools, business and gatherings," she said. "It is essential to know the extent of the problems with the CalREDIE system and understand how it is affecting the data we report."

Without an accurate picture of confirmed cases, many local officials who rely on the California Reportable Disease Information Exchange (CalREDIE) have scrambled to conduct their own tallies to understand the spread of the virus in their communities. Several counties throughout the state are applying for waivers to reopen schools. That allowance, like counties' permission to reopen certain businesses, relies heavily on data tied to case counts and hospitalizations.

Since officials discovered the backlog, the state stopped adding and removing counties from its list of areas experiencing higher rates of transmission, which subjects them to more restrictions than other parts of California. Thirty-eight counties, representing 97% of the state population, are currently on the list.

San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow expressed dismay Thursday over the state's decision to freeze its watchlist, and doubted that the numbers affect the county.

"I wish to apologize to all the businesses that were closed this week. I am not supportive of these actions and, for San Mateo County, I believe they are misdirected and will cause more harm than good," he said in a statement Thursday. "Our numbers indicate we are in a relatively stable state in regards to the spread of the virus."

In the early days of the pandemic, California was a leader in the response. It was the first state to impose a stay-at-home order, and that was credited with keeping cases and deaths lower than in hot spots such as New York and New Jersey. But California rapidly reopened its economy in May, and experts say that led to a jump in cases.

By July, Gov. Gavin Newsom and other leaders had rolled back some of the reopening, and there are signs those changes are helping slow the outbreaks.