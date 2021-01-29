Coronavirus deaths continue to mount in deadliest month of pandemic in county

Even as new daily coronavirus infections begin to slightly decline, virus-related deaths continue to mount, adding to January’s deadliest stretch of the pandemic.

Since Tuesday, Sonoma County health officials have reported nine additional fatalities from complications of COVID-19. The pandemic has now claimed the lives of 260 local residents since last March, with more than a quarter of those deaths reported since the start of the new year. And about 40% of all the virus-related deaths have occurred in the past two months during the ongoing winter resurgence of the infectious disease.

With a few days left in January, county health officials already have reported 68 more people have died this month after testing positive for the coronavirus. That figure surpasses by a wide margin the 43 and 42 deaths, respectively, that occurred in August and September, in the deadly fallout from the previous surge last summer.

On Thursday, the county released a few details about the most recent nine deaths linked to COVID-19. The deaths, which occurred between Jan. 4 and Jan. 25, included five women and four men who all died in local hospitals.

Six of them were over 64 and three were between 50 and 64. Five who lost their lives were residents of skilled nursing or residential care homes for the elderly and four were from the general population.

Area infectious disease experts expect the death toll to continue climbing into February since COVID-19 deaths lag virus infection surges by about a month.

Officials reported 159 new cases on Thursday, bringing the pandemic total to 25,536 virus cases in Sonoma County since the pandemic began. Of these, 19,197 people have recovered, while 6,085 COVID-19 cases remain active.

Latinos are overrepresented among the total number of COVID-19 infections in the community. Latinos comprise 65% of cases but are only 27% of the county population of about 500,000. But Latinos’ share of virus-related deaths, 26.8%, is in line with their share of the local population.

A recent analysis of the pandemic death toll, when it was at 242, showed that 77% of the fatalities were people 65 and older and 64% were 75 and older.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.