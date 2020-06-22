Coronavirus hospitalizations hit all-time high in California

As of Saturday, 3,574 patients infected with COVID-19 were hospitalized in California. This is the highest number of hospitalizations in the state since the start of the virus.

What's more, on Saturday, the state reported 4,515 new cases, a record for most new cases of the coronavirus in a single day.

The state now has a total of 173,824 cases and 5,495 deaths as of Saturday. The state has implemented 3,319,256 tests, an increase of 84,844 tests since Friday. The positivity rate is 4.7%, under the 8% threshold when Gov. Gavin Newsom has said the spread of the virus becomes worrisome.

The positivity rate equals the number of people who have tested positive for the infection divided by the total number of tests administered.

While the surge in California cases is centered in the southern part of the state, some Bay Area counties have seen upticks in recent days. Contra Costa County announced 92 new cases Saturday, its highest number reported in a day.

Around the world, nearly 9 million people have been infected with coronavirus as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins. Over 468,000 people have died. The United States accounts for 2.28 million of the global cases.