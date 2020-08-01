Coronavirus infection growth slows in California, but deaths surge

California overall is not experiencing the same alarming surge in COVID-19 infections as it did in late June and early July, but record-breaking death tolls reported this week underscore the continued seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.

California set a new record Wednesday when it reported its highest COVID-19 death toll in a single day with 197 dead. On Thursday, the state reported another 194 deaths, the second highest single-day coronavirus death toll thus far.

Deaths have dramatically increased from the flat-line levels in May and June: As of Friday, an average of 109 people died from the virus in California every day over the last two weeks. Two weeks ago, about 87 people died every day on average over a two-week period.

Some of those deaths, however, may have occurred several days or weeks ago because of the verification process used by local health officials.

In the last week, California reported nearly 60,000 new cases, bringing the state total now to more than 493,000 infections -- marking a roughly 13% increase in seven days, according to the latest state public health data. The death toll stands at 9,005.

For the last two weeks, the positivity rate -- the portion of tests returning positive -- has hovered around 7.5%. That suggests that coronavirus cases are still steadily increasing across the state, but are not ballooning as they once were.

Still, there are some parts of the state where cases are continuing to dramatically rise. Fresno County, for example, had a positivity rate of over 10.7% this week. Tulare County was over 17.7%.

The Central Valley, as well as parts of Southern California like Imperial County, are seeing a dramatic increase in COVID-19 patients entering local hospitals. In the Sacramento region, Placer and Yolo counties reported fewer than 10 adult ICU beds available.

At least 6,600 people are in hospital beds with COVID-19 and about 30% of them are in intensive care units, according to state public health data released Friday morning.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus is likely higher than that, because historical data from some facilities was not included in the state's daily release because of a reporting issue.

The World Health Organizations suggests a rate of lower than 5% before reopening the economy, and California puts individual counties on notice when they hit 8% or higher.

Public health experts have repeatedly emphasized that reopenings should only occur when there is sustained declines in cases, rather than simply slowed or plateaued growth in infections.

All these ongoing COVID-19 concerns come as state officials try to learn more about who is most impacted by the virus, and attempt to assist Californians struggling to secure unemployment benefits and renter protections.

'I thought I was going to die': COVID-19 can ravage young adults, too

Five months into the coronavrius pandemic, it's still true that older people typically get worse cases and have far higher death rates from COVID-19. But it's also clear that far more younger people are getting infected by the virus than their parents and grandparents.

In Sacramento County, the 20-29 age group has emerged as the most infected group, followed by those in their 30s. And in some instances, those cases have been life-threatening.

Kris Obligar, a 27-year-old Sacramentan, recalls being in a hospital intensive care bed at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in early July, terrified and crying. The virus had made it impossible to breathe, and her condition was deteriorating fast. Doctors told her they possibly needed to perform an emergency tracheotomy on her -- cutting a hole in her throat.

"I thought ... I might die," the Sacramento speech therapist said. "My mind and body went into panic mode."

She doesn't know where she caught the virus -- she said she had been taking precautions. Obligar would social distance with friends at the park, wear a mask to the store and elsewhere, and order takeout rather than sit at restaurants.

"I feel like most people think that having '2' or '3' in front of their age is a silver bullet and (is) going to protect them, and that is simply not true," said Dr. Vanessa Walker, a critical care physician at Sutter Roseville and medical director of Sutter's regional electronic ICU system. "This isn't an in-and-out thing, just out of work for a week, and back to business as usual."

California reports the first death of a teen from COVID-19

California on Friday reported the first death of anyone under age 18 from COVID-19.

The teen was between 13 and 17 years old and had "underlying health conditions," according to the California Department of Public Health. The teen died in the Central Valley, a region seeing a concerning spike in coronavirus infections.