The Press Democrat is using data collected from Sonoma County, Johns Hopkins University, the CDC and the WHO to report, graph and map the progress of the novel coronavirus outbreak locally and around the world. The numbers are updated hourly on this page but may not be updated that frequently at each source.

Sonoma County

Local data provided by Sonoma County showing the testing status as well as age, gender and region distribution. All numbers (tests, hospitalized, demographic data) except for the Active Cases are cumulative numbers over the entire course of the outbreak.

New COVID-19 Cases

One measure of progress is the number of new cases of COVID-19. Unchecked, infections will increase exponentially in the community with the number of newly diagnosed cases being larger each day. As social distancing and other containment measures begin to show results, the number of new cases will flatten out and eventually decline. A note on data quality: Due to limitations in testing, all of the numbers we report are best taken as estimates - good for indicating trends but bad for exact accounting. More rigorous community surveillance will likely cause the number of confirmed cases to go up - not because there are more infections but because the less severe cases will finally be confirmed as COVID-19. As testing has become increasingly available there will be a natural upward trend in the data.

COVID-19 Projections

The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Education has released state-by-state projections of the coronavirus' peak. The California projections show the expected deaths per day in the state along with projected best and worst case scenarios. The second chart shows projected effects in California compared to other large states across the country. (Projections Updated June 12)

COVID-19 Charts

This chart shows the growth of COVID-19 cases in Sonoma County, starting with the first reported case in early March. Hover your cursor over any part of the graph for more information about that date or grouping.

These charts show data from other parts of the country and world for comparison of rates of infection and recovery (Note: state data does not currently include recovered counts)

Bay Area Counties

The coronavirus has affected counties throughout the Bay Area differently with more densely populated counties showing a higher level of infection than others. Infection levels are expressed here in confirmed infections per 1,000 users - a 1% infection level would be described as 10 cases per 1,000 residents.

National Map

This map shows the number of infections for each county in the United States. Hover over a county for more details. You can zoom in and out using the '+' and '-' buttons at the right and can drag the zoomed map with your cursor. Note: This shows total infections per county so more populous counties are going to show higher numbers for the same level of infection.

World Case Growth

One important measure of the spread of COVID-19 is how quickly the infection rate is growing. This chart shows the changes in case growth in the United States with other countries for comparison. Italy is further along in the infection process, South Korea has taken a much more aggressive mitigation approach and Brazil is emerging as a significan hot spot in South America.

World Map

This map shows the number of infections for each country around the world. Hover over a country for more details. You can zoom in and out using the '+' and '-' buttons at the right and drag the zoomed map with your cursor. Note: This shows total infections per country so more populous nations are going to show higher numbers for the same level of infection.

