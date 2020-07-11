Coronavirus surge in Los Angeles is considerably worse than surge in San Francisco

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and test positivity are all trending upwards in most California counties, although some regions are seeing more dramatic increases than others.

Los Angeles County is currently responsible for 127,358 of the state's 304,297 confirmed cases, and has been driving much of the state's recent increases. San Francisco County, meanwhile, has also seen an increase in the spread of the virus that caused officials to delay reopening plans, but SF is doing much better than LA, comparatively.

Here's a comparison of the recent coronavirus upticks in San Francisco and Los Angeles, scaled for population. All data comes from individual county websites.

Los Angeles

Most recent seven-day average for new cases per 100,000 residents: 24.2

Most recent seven-day average for hospitalizations per 100,000 residents: 27.1

Most recent seven-day average for the percentage of positive tests: 9.9%

Most recent seven-day average for new deaths per 100,00 residents: .41

San Francisco

Most recent seven-day average for new cases per 100,000 residents: 6.5

Most recent seven-day average for hospitalizations per 100,000 residents: 8.2

Most recent seven-day average for the percentage of positive tests: 3.3%

Most recent seven-day average for new deaths per 100,00 residents: 0

For every single metric, the Los Angeles figure is three to four times worse than the San Francisco figure. The most striking discrepancy is the fatality count, as San Francisco has not recorded a COVID-19 death since June 18, whereas Los Angeles has averaged 41 deaths per day over the past week.

In addition, Los Angeles County is over the 8% percent positive test threshold California Gov. Newsom wants counties to stay under, and is currently on the state's watch list of worrisome counties.