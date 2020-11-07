Coronavirus surge slowing in California, but don't expect a repeat of reopening fever

There are growing glimmers of hope that California's surge in coronavirus cases could be peaking — but don't expect the pandemic-shattered economy to share much of this progress in the short term.

A Los Angeles Times analysis found that California has now experienced its first weekly reduction in new confirmed coronavirus cases for the first time in 12 weeks. For the seven-day period that ended Sunday, California reported 59,697 new coronavirus cases, a drop of 9% from the previous week of 65,634 cases, which was a pandemic record.

If the trends continue, it would mark a turning point after weeks of record hospitalizations that began in mid-June, the result of California starting to rapidly reopen the economy in May.

Allowing many businesses to reopen their doors in May and June seemed like a moment of triumph, with California celebrating a seeming miracle in avoiding the huge death tolls of hot spots like New York and New Jersey.

But the subsequent summertime spikes in disease have humbled the Golden State, and epidemiologists and other public health experts said the only way to prevent surges is to learn from past failure. That means continued restrictions of public movements and better education and outreach about how to prevent new outbreaks.

It also means setting better and narrower priorities — such as putting an emphasis on schools reopening over allowing bars and indoor dining rooms to resume operations. They were shut down again in late June and early July.

"We have learned how dangerous indoor environments are for transmission," said Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, chair of UC San Francisco's Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics. "Frankly, those things like indoor dining and bars and restaurants are those types of very discretionary things that I don't think we can take a risk on at a time when we're talking about" schools unable to be opened.

The surge in California cases has been blamed on several factors, including a failure to follow new disease control measures at workplaces, leading to the rapid spread of disease among lower-income and essential workers in factories, agriculture and other businesses, as well as people getting back to old habits like parties and summer gatherings.

"We didn't expect people to become complacent as they have, which provides more opportunities for transmission," said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. That resulted in reclosing bars and limiting restaurant service to outdoor dining or takeout, and "we end up on a roller coaster ride."

On Monday, officials vowed to do things differently this time as they cited progress in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We're cautiously optimistic that we're getting back on track to slowing the spread of COVID-19," said Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County's public health director. L.A. County reported an average of 2,594 new cases daily over the past week on Sunday, down from its peak of 3,284 on July 17, which Ferrer said is "still really high, but it does show progress."

Ferrer said the improvements mean that "simply put, closing the bars worked. It also worked to limit indoor dining at restaurants and to move the operations of various businesses and institutions outdoors." In addition, Ferrer credited Angelenos with increasingly wearing face masks and avoiding gatherings and parties.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said it would take a few weeks before knowing for certain whether California was on an improving path.

"We can quickly find ourselves back to where we were just a few weeks ago, a month ago, with significant increases if we do not maintain our vigilance," Newsom said Monday. "Until we have a vaccine, we are going to be living with this virus."

One of the things Newsom said would be different this time is looking for not only consistent stabilization of key pandemic numbers — as occurred before the first reopening — but consistent declines as well. And Newsom said he's realized that there needs to be greater efforts on educating the public about how to reduce the spread of disease, and that will be "foundational in terms of any subsequent efforts to reopen."

In the first reopening, too many Californians resumed gatherings and did not wear masks, he said, planting the seeds of the second resurgence of disease.

"Let's not relive that experience again," Newsom said.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, professor of medicine and an infectious disease specialist at UC San Francisco, warned that California is now at a higher plateau of disease than it was when the first surge seemed to ease. And failing to reduce disease transmission in hot spots can easily help ignite a renewed surge of cases.