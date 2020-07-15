Coronavirus testing delays hit Sonoma County, with long waits for results and appointments

Sonoma County is learning along with the rest of the nation that the coronavirus has no ceiling. Infection and hospitalization rates are increasing by the day, straining the health care system and threatening to further decimate the economy.

Testing capacity, on the other hand, is entirely finite ― and, at least at the moment, woefully inadequate.

The surging demand for tests to diagnose the COVID virus is currently outpacing the state’s testing infrastructure, driving long delays ― for appointments and results ― that are compounded by an opaque corporate process offering little or no recourse for a confused, worried populace.

“I’m going on three weeks of quarantine with at least a week of no symptoms because of the inefficiency of Sonoma County testing,” said Taylor Curtis, a Sonoma resident who waited 10 days for a test and now is six days into the wait for results. “This is affecting my mental health horribly.”

The delays also are hindering the ability of public health officials to accurately assess the prevalence of the disease at a given moment.

It wasn’t supposed to be like this.

Addressing the critical need for coronavirus diagnostic testing on April 4, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Californians would soon to be able to get blood-based tests that could be analyzed on the spot in five to 15 minutes. Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase hedged just a little, saying she “really would like to see a turnaround time of 24 to 48 hours.”

More than three months later, however, few are enjoying such service and the crisis might be worse than ever, with sharply rising infection rates fueling a leap in demand, overwhelming the system once again.

Fifteen minutes? Twenty-four hours? Try 11 days, the amount of time it took Santa Rosa resident Ed Buonaccorsi to get his test result recently. Or the 14 days it took James Pretorius, a physician at Potter Valley Hospital who happens to care for COVID patients. Or the 17 days that Eric Walton, who runs an attorney services company in Santa Rosa, had to wait for his result.

All of them tested negative for the virus. All of them were left dissatisfied by the process.

“There has to be a better way,” said Patty Kutches, who lives in Santa Rosa and waited 11 days to hear that she and her husband had been virus-free when tested. “Thankfully we were both negative, but imagine how many people we could have exposed during the waiting period if we were positive.”

At least they eventually found out. Takao Makihara did not.

Makihara, a prepress technician who lives in Sebastopol, got tested along with his partner, who was visiting from out of state, in early June. Their results didn’t come in the suggested five to seven days, so Makihara called LHI, the web portal for OptumServe, the company administering free public testing for the state of California, including two sites in Sonoma County. He called again a week after that, and a recording advised him to check the website for results. He did; their names weren’t there. Eventually Makihara and his partner simply gave up.

The accounts of these Sonoma County residents represent a small share of the more than 62,000 tests administered locally since the pandemic began here in March. That test tally is equal to about 12% of the county’s population.

But the accounts of delays and poor service are part of a vast tapestry of frustration with the testing system that stretches across the state right now. Since the beginning of the pandemic, government and medical industry officials have repeatedly pointed to two to three days as an appropriate turnaround time for coronavirus lab results.

But Quest Diagnostics, the clinical lab that is analyzing the lion’s share of the nearly 1,000 tests being gathered in Sonoma County each day ― including all of the samples OptumServe is collecting at its free sites in Santa Rosa and Petaluma ― is falling far short of the goal for most clients.

“We’re having the same issues everyone who uses Quest is having,” said Pedro Toledo, chief administrative officer at Petaluma Health Center. “And I would say that almost all tests in Sonoma County are being processed by Quest at this point.”

Kaiser Permanente, which processes its tests “in-house,” says its average turnaround time statewide is two to three days. That claim is supported by several Sonoma County residents who were tested here through Kaiser.

Quest, in a statement it posted Monday, said it is currently processing up to 125,000 molecular diagnostic tests per day nationwide, roughly double its capacity eight weeks ago. It also acknowledged that the average turnaround time is seven days or more for everyone except hospital patients, pre-operative patients in acute care settings and symptomatic health care workers.