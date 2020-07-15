Subscribe

Coronavirus testing delays hit Sonoma County, with long waits for results and appointments

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 14, 2020, 10:29PM
Updated 4 hours ago

Sonoma County is learning along with the rest of the nation that the coronavirus has no ceiling. Infection and hospitalization rates are increasing by the day, straining the health care system and threatening to further decimate the economy.

Testing capacity, on the other hand, is entirely finite ― and, at least at the moment, woefully inadequate.

The surging demand for tests to diagnose the COVID virus is currently outpacing the state’s testing infrastructure, driving long delays ― for appointments and results ― that are compounded by an opaque corporate process offering little or no recourse for a confused, worried populace.

“I’m going on three weeks of quarantine with at least a week of no symptoms because of the inefficiency of Sonoma County testing,” said Taylor Curtis, a Sonoma resident who waited 10 days for a test and now is six days into the wait for results. “This is affecting my mental health horribly.”

The delays also are hindering the ability of public health officials to accurately assess the prevalence of the disease at a given moment.

It wasn’t supposed to be like this.

Addressing the critical need for coronavirus diagnostic testing on April 4, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Californians would soon to be able to get blood-based tests that could be analyzed on the spot in five to 15 minutes. Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase hedged just a little, saying she “really would like to see a turnaround time of 24 to 48 hours.”

More than three months later, however, few are enjoying such service and the crisis might be worse than ever, with sharply rising infection rates fueling a leap in demand, overwhelming the system once again.

Fifteen minutes? Twenty-four hours? Try 11 days, the amount of time it took Santa Rosa resident Ed Buonaccorsi to get his test result recently. Or the 14 days it took James Pretorius, a physician at Potter Valley Hospital who happens to care for COVID patients. Or the 17 days that Eric Walton, who runs an attorney services company in Santa Rosa, had to wait for his result.

All of them tested negative for the virus. All of them were left dissatisfied by the process.

“There has to be a better way,” said Patty Kutches, who lives in Santa Rosa and waited 11 days to hear that she and her husband had been virus-free when tested. “Thankfully we were both negative, but imagine how many people we could have exposed during the waiting period if we were positive.”

At least they eventually found out. Takao Makihara did not.

Makihara, a prepress technician who lives in Sebastopol, got tested along with his partner, who was visiting from out of state, in early June. Their results didn’t come in the suggested five to seven days, so Makihara called LHI, the web portal for OptumServe, the company administering free public testing for the state of California, including two sites in Sonoma County. He called again a week after that, and a recording advised him to check the website for results. He did; their names weren’t there. Eventually Makihara and his partner simply gave up.

The accounts of these Sonoma County residents represent a small share of the more than 62,000 tests administered locally since the pandemic began here in March. That test tally is equal to about 12% of the county’s population.

But the accounts of delays and poor service are part of a vast tapestry of frustration with the testing system that stretches across the state right now. Since the beginning of the pandemic, government and medical industry officials have repeatedly pointed to two to three days as an appropriate turnaround time for coronavirus lab results.

But Quest Diagnostics, the clinical lab that is analyzing the lion’s share of the nearly 1,000 tests being gathered in Sonoma County each day ― including all of the samples OptumServe is collecting at its free sites in Santa Rosa and Petaluma ― is falling far short of the goal for most clients.

“We’re having the same issues everyone who uses Quest is having,” said Pedro Toledo, chief administrative officer at Petaluma Health Center. “And I would say that almost all tests in Sonoma County are being processed by Quest at this point.”

Kaiser Permanente, which processes its tests “in-house,” says its average turnaround time statewide is two to three days. That claim is supported by several Sonoma County residents who were tested here through Kaiser.

Quest, in a statement it posted Monday, said it is currently processing up to 125,000 molecular diagnostic tests per day nationwide, roughly double its capacity eight weeks ago. It also acknowledged that the average turnaround time is seven days or more for everyone except hospital patients, pre-operative patients in acute care settings and symptomatic health care workers.

The lag times are confounding for people. It took eight days for Dan Ferrarese to learn he was negative. He had to suspend his work at Arbol Residences of Santa Rosa, an elder care facility.

“Believe me when I say they could have used me,” Ferrarese said. “As a director of 30, staff rely on me.”

Others responding to a Press Democrat inquiry said they found out after 12 days that they had the virus, and had potentially exposed friends, or that their mother was unable to visit a young granddaughter, or that their job was jeopardized when their employer demanded a test result and none was forthcoming for 14 days. (None of those people gave permission for their names to be used.)

People are learning that in a time of rampant infection, a clean bill of health that is out of date isn’t a clean bill of health at all. And now it is taking longer to schedule a test, increasing the overall time it takes to get a result back once someone begins to feel symptoms or fears exposure to an infected acquaintance.

When a Press Democrat reporter went through the online booking process via LHI on Monday, the earliest open slot was a week later, on July 20.

“A worthless result,” is how Steve Einstein of Sebastopol characterized his relatively efficient turnaround. “Unless you’re self-quarantining, what good does it do to know five days later?”

And when a result gets lost in the state system, people are finding there is no realistic way of reaching a customer service representative to figure out why. In effect, they are caught in a state of limbo, not knowing whether they are dangerous to those around them.

Toledo said Petaluma Health Center at least avoids that pitfall. People who test there enter the center’s system and can learn results through its patient portal. Petaluma Health tracks their lab results along with Quest.

And delays in test results have wider implications beyond the worries of individual residents. If they don’t know whether they’re sick or not, neither do their public guardians.

Mase said Monday that the county’s own health lab is still turning around results in three days or less. But only high-risk subjects, such as people identified through contact tracing, are referred to that facility. Most who want to be tested locally go to two OptumServe sites, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds and the Petaluma campus of Santa Rosa Junior College. In early July, the sites were each equipped to serve up to 288 clients a day.

“Everybody wants a rapid test of 45 minutes,” Mase said. “Given that it’s not possible, at least to get a result within 24-72 hours is important. The report of delays in getting results is true. It’s a nationwide problem. It’s a Quest lab issue, as well as an OptumServe issue.”

The state has committed a total of $132 million in contracts to OptumServe and another company, Verily Life Sciences, to provide free coronavirus tests at more than 100 lesser-served sites throughout the state, including Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties.

Asked what, specifically, is creating the bottleneck at the larger state labs ― whether it’s a particular piece of equipment or material, or a manpower shortage ― Mase said, “I’d refer you to Quest for those questions.”

Quest representatives declined a request for an interview and deferred to the company’s statement, which read, in part, “We are limited in how quickly we can add capacity. For instance, global supply constraints continue to be an issue. While our suppliers of test platforms and reagents continue to be responsive to our need to add capacity, they are limited amid surging demand in the United States and globally.”

Mase said Sonoma County is trying to increase staffing and resources at its own lab, to assume a greater proportion of local testing. She also wants at least one more piece of the 24-hour rapid test equipment that sites in Marin County and San Francisco are using, but says it is on back order and won’t arrive until September.

In general, the situation doesn’t look great moving forward.

“Through OptumServe and Quest, there’s nothing we can do other than state that there is these delays that we’re noting,” Mase said.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine