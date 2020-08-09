Coronavirus transmission slows at some Sonoma County nursing homes, although more deaths occur

*Broadway Villa official acknowledged 2 deaths; county and state records show resident death toll could be up to 8.

Even as coronavirus deaths among Sonoma County senior care home residents continue to mount, there are signs monthslong efforts to slow the spread of the virus at skilled nursing centers are working.

For example, Broadway Villa Post Acute, the Sonoma skilled nursing home that has experienced the largest outbreak, has sharply reduced the number of residents infected by COVID-19, its top administrator has told their family members.

Meanwhile, a state public health strike team of infection control experts that a week ago came here to start helping nursing facilities reported finding substantial improvements in senior living sites’ management of the virus and infection control measures, said county Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase.

“I think since the beginning of ... the outbreaks, absolutely, they have improved their infection control practices, no doubt about that,” Mase said Friday, during a press briefing.

Because the California Department of Public Health publishes cumulative data on new infections and deaths at senior care homes and the administrators of those sites declined to be interviewed for this story, it’s difficult to independently verify if purported infection control improvements are translating to fewer new infections of residents and staff.

Mase said the skilled nursing centers, however, continue to struggle trying to isolate residents diagnosed with COVID-19 or those exposed to it, because residents often live three and four in a room.

Tony Chicotel, a staff attorney with California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, agreed infection control efforts at nursing homes “probably have never been better. The question is, is it enough?”

Chicotel, whose organization has been tracking nursing home cases and deaths across the state, said the virus continues to spread and claim the lives of California’s most vulnerable residents.

To be sure, nursing homes and residential care facilities for the elderly remain the deadly coronavirus epicenter in Sonoma County. County health officials confirmed Saturday another skilled nursing center resident has died. Of the 47 county residents who died as of Friday from virus complications since the pandemic started in March, 38 had been residents of senior care homes. Of those 38 people, 26 had lived in nursing homes and the others were in senior residential care facilities.

What’s more, last week a fourth county skilled nursing center reported at least one fatality, according to state public health data.

While senior care home residents comprise more than 80% of all coronavirus-related deaths in the county, containment of the infectious disease appears to be improving among this vulnerable elderly population, according to Mase and nursing home administrators.

Out of the ’red zone’

Teresa Fallon’s 90-year-old mother-in-law, Donabel Carley, on Tuesday made it out of Broadway Villa Post Acute’s “red zone.” That’s what the skilled nursing center calls the area where COVID-19-infected residents are isolated. The facility also has a “green zone” for residents who have tested negative and a “graduate zone” for those who have recovered from virus.

Fallon, 60, of Santa Rosa said Carley tested positive July 5 and was in isolation for about a month, when her subsequent virus test came back negative.

“I had no words, all I could say was thank you and hang up,” Fallon said, recounting the call from Broadway Villa about Carley’s improvement. “I did a FaceTime phone call with her Wednesday. I could see her, she could see me. She’s very weak but she gave me a thumbs-up.”

Fallon said despite her mother-in-law’s progress, she continues to receive hospice services.

“To me, knowing that she’s in a room out of isolation with a garden view is just heartwarming,” Fallon said, adding nursing home staff now can spend more time with her.

As of Friday, Broadway Villa has reported to the state a total of 47 COVID-19 cases among its residents and 23 infections among its staff since the pandemic began in March. At least two residents who died in June and as many as eight residents stricken with COVID-19 at the skilled nursing center have been casualties of the virus. Broadway Villa’s administrator Mike Empey told a Press Democrat reporter on June 30 there were two resident deaths related to the virus. In late July, based on an examination of county and state public health records, the newspaper reported the deaths of up to eight Broadway Villa residents were linked to COVID-19.

Senior care homes are required to report new infections and deaths to the state public health department, but exact numbers of deaths and cases at each nursing home are shielded by the state for patient privacy until the tallies of deaths or infections reach 11 or more.