Coronavirus vaccines have arrived in Sonoma County

1,950 doses to be distributed among local psychiatric care and stabilization facilities and first responders including paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

Sonoma County is receiving five boxes of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Thursday. Each contains 975 doses to be distributed as follows:

Thousands of doses of the new coronavirus vaccine arrived Thursday morning in Sonoma County, where front-line health care workers are expected to be inoculated as early as this weekend.

The vaccine arrived one day after county health officials reported more than 600 new daily cases — nearly double the previous record high of 343 cases reported just two weeks ago. Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, described this week as the “darkest days of the pandemic.”

The county health lab received 1,975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine via FedEx delivery early Thursday morning. Nearly 3,000 more doses are expected to be delivered to Sonoma County hospitals later Thursday, as well.

Front-line heath care workers at Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital are expected to be the first in the county to receive the much-awaited vaccine on Sunday. Dr. Bill Carroll, the hospital’s chief medical executive, said staff were “excited” about the arrival of the vaccine and hope to turn the tide against the virus.

“This is our ticket out of the pandemic,” Carroll said. “We are really, really excited about starting this process. Our staff who have done such a great job taking care of these patients are really eager to get the vaccine, because they know it’s protective, they know it’s the key to beginning to move out of the pandemic.”

County officials said Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital was slated to receive two pizza-type boxes of vaccine with 975 doses each on Thursday. One of those boxes will be divvied up proportionally between Memorial and Petaluma Valley Hospitals, said county spokesman Matt Brown.

The other box of 975 doses will go to the Sutter hospital, which will also distribute vaccine to Healdsburg District Hospital and Sonoma Valley Hospital. The county health lab received two boxes 975 does each and Kaiser is expected to get one box of 975 doses, Brown said.

The doses are all initial doses of a two-dose inoculation and Carroll said he expects all to be utilized. Carroll said secondary doses will come in a future shipment.

He said the vaccine produced by Pfizer requires a secondary dose to be administered within 21 days of the first. He said a similar vaccine using the same technology and manufactured by Moderna will requires a secondary dose to be given within 28 days of the first.

“We’re putting together a clinic that will be in the hospital where we’ll start vaccinating our front-line workers and front-line physicians beginning Sunday, and we’ll continue into next week,” he said.

Carroll said trials of the vaccines have shown that both are highly effective and safe. He said administering the first doses in the hospital setting is ideal and that safety measures are being put in place should anyone have adverse reactions.

“It’s safe, it’s effective and, again, it’s the key to ending this pandemic,“ he said.

Carroll said the development of a vaccine just 12 months after identifying the virus is “really a testament to the power of science.”

“People worry but it’s been tested,” he said. “Between the two studies, it’s been tested in literally tens of thousands of people and it looks very, very safe.”

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

