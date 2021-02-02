Coronavirus variant from Brazil found in Bay Area, other US cities

A coronavirus variant from Brazil has been detected in a sample from the Bay Area, underscoring the urgency of ramping up inoculation efforts as researchers try to learn whether it, as well as others circulating in California, could undermine the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

Researchers at Stanford's Clinical Virology Laboratory screened nearly 1,000 specimens during the last two weeks and found one case of the Brazilian variant, P.2, said Dr. Benjamin Pinsky, the laboratory's medical director. They reported the finding to public health authorities on Jan. 25.

The researchers also identified four cases of a variant from the U.K., B.1.1.7, that appears to spread more easily, may be more virulent and is already known to be circulating in California, Pinsky said. And they found that about 29% of the specimens had the L452R mutation, a feature of a homegrown variant that has been increasingly detected across the state and may have helped drive the most recent case surge.

"It's definitely possible that they already contributed to the humongous surge we've seen over the last six weeks or so," said Dr. Edward Jones-Lopez, an infectious diseases expert at USC. "And it could get even worse if these strains are indeed fitter than previous strains and people lower their guard and we are not very logistically efficient in delivering vaccines.

"When we put those two factors together, it might still be a rough next two to three months."

The P.2 variant is distinct from another detected in Brazil, P.1, that was linked to an abrupt resurgence in cases in Manaus that took place after much of the population was already believed to have been infected. But the variants share a mutation that appears to help the virus evade antibodies generated by either a previous infection or vaccine, Pinsky said.

And there are at least two examples of people being infected with the P.2 variant after they had been infected by another strain, a feat that has been demonstrated by P.1 and multiple other coronavirus strains. That finding has led researchers to theorize that P.2 may have similar properties as the P.1 variant, he said.

"There's a lot less known about the Brazil P.2 strain, so that's one to keep an eye on," he said.

The variant appears to have been present in the United States for some time but has attracted less attention than others.

Though just one case of the P.1 variant has been detected in the U.S., in a Minnesota resident who had recently traveled to Brazil, 25 cases of the P.2 variant have been identified in multiple states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition to the case in the Bay Area, at least three others have been detected in California, two in samples collected in the San Diego area in late November and early December and a third collected from an undisclosed location Jan. 8, according to information Stanford researchers obtained from a public genomics database. The California Department of Public Health said it has received only one report of a case in the state.

The variant has also been found in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Puerto Rico, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin, according to the database, with the majority of the specimens collected in January.

Scientists are watching the Brazil and U.K. variants, as well as another strain, B.1.351 from South Africa, because they share a similar set of mutations that tweak the so-called spike protein on the coronavirus' surface. The resulting changes appear to help the virus enter human cells, said Paula Cannon, virologist and professor at the Keck School of Medicine of USC.

It's also possible that such mutations could alter the spike protein enough that antibodies are less able to recognize it, she said. Laboratory tests have suggested the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are still effective against the B.1.1.7 variant but may have lower efficacy against the Brazilian and South African variants, Cannon said. Recent data have also indicated that two other COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against coronavirus strains in South Africa.

Still, she noted, "immunity, whether it's from a vaccine or a prior infection, is kind of a continuum," meaning that even if a person does contract the virus after they've developed antibodies, they're likely to have a much less severe infection.

"A less-than-perfect immunity is still massively better than no immunity at all," Cannon said. "Even if all that these vaccines do is stop people from getting seriously ill and going to the hospital, boy, that's a win."

In fact, experts say, the circulation of the variants means it's crucial to vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible to stave off additional mutations that could make the virus that much more difficult to contain.