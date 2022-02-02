Coroner identifies Forestville woman who died in park

Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a Forestville woman who was pronounced dead in a local park while her friends tried to bring her to a hospital last week.

Aesa Sullivan, 18, died Jan. 27 in the parking lot of Alicia Park in Rohnert Park, according to the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office.

They agency would not release other details on her death.

Aaron Johnson, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety’s deputy chief, said there’s no indication Sullivan was a victim of foul play.

Sullivan, who was previously identified as 19 years old, was with friends when she was discovered unresponsive at a home on Arlen Drive in Rohnert Park.

The friends dialed 911 and were heading to a hospital when paramedics arrived.

The group pulled into the park parking lot, which is across the street from the home. Emergency personnel attempted to save the woman, but pronounced her dead at 10:40 a.m.

Investigators said Sullivan had a pre-existing medical condition but an investigation would determine her exact cause of death.

