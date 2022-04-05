Coroner identifies man killed in Santa Rosa park shooting as investigation continues

While police on Tuesday continued to investigate what appeared to be a random attack at a Santa Rosa park over the weekend, the Sonoma County coroner identified the 19-year-old man who was shot to death during the struggle.

He was identified as Conner Bundock of Santa Rosa.

“There doesn’t seem to be any clear motive of why this individual was attacked,“ said Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a Santa Rosa Police Department spokesman.

Bundock died near a baseball field at Northwest Community Park, where he was shot Sunday night around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Bundock was at the park with friends when two strangers approached and made “gang challenges” at the group, according to a police report.

Bundock argued with the two strangers and got into in a physical struggle with at least one of them, who then pulled out a handgun and shot him.

The strangers then left the park on foot. They were described as Hispanic boys or men between the ages of 17 and 21, police said.

Police searched the area after the shooting but could not find the pair. Investigators were working to identify them on Tuesday.

One of them was described as between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-4, 130 pounds, with black hair and a thin mustache. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, dark pants and black shoes, police said.

The other was between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-7, 140 pounds, with black hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and dark pants.

Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a police department spokesman, said detectives were “trying to track down anybody in or around the park who may have witnessed (the incident) and anyone who may have surveillance footage.”

Mahurin declined to say how many people Bundock was with in the park before the shooting. He said police were withholding that information as part of their investigation.

Nobody in the group that Bundock was with told police they knew the people who approached them. Investigators were not aware of anybody in the group having ties to gangs and had not determined a reason why the two strangers approached them, Mahurin said.

Bundock had no criminal history, Mahurin noted.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at srcity.org/crimetips.

The Santa Rosa Police Department initially described the shooting victim as a 25-year-old, but officials who released that information were incorrect about his age, according to Mahurin.

