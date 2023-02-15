Coroner, neighbors identify man who died during Petaluma house fire

A tragic fire in east Petaluma last weekend has some neighbors wondering how things went so wrong at the house on Saratoga Court – and what exactly happened to Kyle Richardson, the Petaluma man found dead inside the home.

Dispatchers received a call about the fire at 125 Saratoga Court – located on a cul-de-sac off Maria Drive – at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, and firefighters arrived within seven minutes to find “smoke coming from an open front door and out of a second story window,” according to a Petaluma Fire Department news release.

“Two adult residents were able to escape but reported that there was still an individual inside. Crews searched the structure and did find an individual who did not survive,” the release stated.

That individual was later identified by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office as 61-year-old Kyle Richardson, a Petaluma resident.

Neighbors and those who knew him said Richardson was a kind man who lived a hard life. Although he was known to have a substance abuse problem, “You wouldn’t know it because he was really nice,” said Jane Lott, a Saratoga Court neighbor.

Richardson and two to three other people lived in the house as renters, and “They went out of their way not to draw attention to themselves,” Lott said. The place remained quiet until eight or nine months ago, she said, when “there were a lot of strangers and a lot of strange cars driving crazy, kind of in and out at all hours of the night.”

Lott said a Petaluma man named Jacob Beckman, a self-described homeless advocate who goes by “Yasha,” claimed to have the homeowner’s permission to rent the house out to Richardson and others.

Reached by phone, Beckman confirmed the connection. “I know the living member of the estate that owns the house. And I used to live next door. And I used to live in the house with Kyle,” he said.

That owner is Mitzi Rossi, daughter of the previous homeowner, Salvacion “Sally” Ronquillo, who died at age 87 in 2019. Lott said the homeowner appeared to have defaulted on their home loan at some point.

“Basically the house is being stolen from her by the bank,” Beckman said. “Because it’s a tough legal situation and she doesn’t have any help.”

Of Richardson, Beckman said, “On one hand he was a beautiful, fierce, amazing person. And on the other hand he was a victim of tragic institutional racism, which is just blatant, and is right here in Petaluma.”

According to Petaluma Fire Department Inspector Amy Segui, the flames were largely contained to one room and its contents, and did not spread to become a fully involved structure fire. Nonetheless, the house was deemed uninhabitable and red-tagged by authorities.

Whether the victim died from the fire, or from other causes such as drug use which may have also started the fire, were not immediately known. Investigators from three agencies, including the Petaluma Police Department, were working the scene Sunday, but as of Tuesday had not made a determination.

One resident of the house, a man named Mark Arana, was praised for his efforts to put out the fire with a garden hose before firefighters arrived.

Arana said a roommate alerted him to the fire and that he first tried to use a garden hose in the front yard, nearest the fire – but the hose was kinked and the water couldn’t get through. So he went to the back yard and brought a hose around from there.

“I broke the window with the hose and thought (the fire) was out, but then it flared up again and I had to go back,” Arana said.

“I was yelling all the time. ... I heard the Fire Department coming, and it seemed like it took forever.”

Lott said she was grateful for his efforts. “I’m glad Mark was there, because there would have been a big fire if he wasn’t there,” she said.

But Arana said he was no hero.

“I may have saved the house and helped some of the neighbors and saved some of the roommates’ stuff, but I am not a hero, because somebody died.”

Argus-Courier staff writer John Jackson contributed to this report.