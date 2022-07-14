Coroner: Santa Rosa toddler died from fentanyl

Fentanyl was confirmed to have caused the death of a 1-year-old girl whose mother found her unresponsive in their Santa Rosa apartment earlier this year, according to a death investigation report from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Unit.

The report, which was finalized this week and obtained by The Press Democrat through a public records request, names “acute fentanyl intoxication” as the cause of 15-month-old Charlotte Frostick’s death May 9.

The death was deemed an accident, the report says. Charlotte’s mother noticed the girl was unresponsive while the two of them were in bed, where they had been sleeping together. The mother, the report says, “had been using fentanyl and ‘went back to sleep,’ leaving loose drugs and paraphernalia in bed with (Charlotte).”

With the results from the Coroner Unit’s death investigation, the Santa Rosa Police Department finished its probe into the girl’s death this week and forwarded the case to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, said Sgt. Chris Mahurin, a police department spokesperson.

Investigators believe Charlotte ingested the fentanyl by touching it and then possibly putting her hands in her mouth or eyes, Mahurin said.

Prosecutors will decide whether to file charges against the girl’s parents, Evan Taylor Frostick, 26, and Madison Taylor Bernard, 23, who Mahurin described as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Santa Rosa police arrested the couple the day Charlotte died, after detectives found what they suspected and later confirmed was fentanyl in the bedroom at their apartment on Sonoma Avenue, including in the bed the three of them shared.

Frostick and Bernard were booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of cruelty to a child likely to produce great bodily injury or death. They were released two days later amid the investigation.

The District Attorney’s office was reviewing the case Thursday and had not filed charges against Frostick or Bernard, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell.

Frostick and Bernard are scheduled to appear in court Aug. 4. Staebell said the District Attorney’s Office may file charges that day.

Staebell said he could not speculate on the charges the couple could face.

Charlotte was pronounced dead at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital about an hour after Bernard discovered the girl was not breathing and called authorities to their home at about 10:30 a.m. May 9, according to police.

Detectives found 2½ to 3 grams of fentanyl in the bedroom. In addition to the bed, it was on nightstands and a dresser, according to Mahurin. They also found paraphernalia used to consume fentanyl, including foil, lighters and straws, Mahurin said.

No other drugs were found in the home, according to Mahurin.

There was no evidence the couple was selling fentanyl, Mahurin said. Investigators are trying to determine where they got the opioid, but Mahurin said no suspects had been identified as of Thursday.

Fentanyl is a potent and addictive synthetic opioid that is prescribed by doctors for pain management and treatment of cancer patients, but is also used recreationally and often combined with other drugs. It has been blamed for a growing portion of overdose deaths in Sonoma County and across the U.S.

Since 2017, Sonoma County has recorded more than 500 overdose deaths and at least 70% of them were linked to fentanyl.

Charlotte’s death represents the second time in less than three years that a child has died from fentanyl in Santa Rosa. The opiate was blamed for the September 2019 deaths of Patrick O’Neill, 29, and his 13-month-old son Liam, who were discovered at their Santa Rosa home on Darek Drive.

Investigators said O’Neill used fentanyl with friends before heading home with his son.

Liam’s mother, Emily Guillory, of Petaluma, said she believes her son crawled out of bed that night and ingested fentanyl he found on the floor.

Three Santa Rosa residents were sentenced to prison time for supplying the fentanyl that killed the O’Neills.

Leanna Zamora was sentenced in January to six years and five months in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

Lindsay Williams and Shane Cratty were sentenced in November to eight years and 7½ years in prison, respectively, after they pleaded guilty to charges of fentanyl sales.

Staff Writer Matt Pera