Corporate giants flooded Gob. Newsom with record $226 million in charity donations in 2020

Facebook, Google and Blue Shield of California are among the companies that contributed a staggering $226 million to government causes on Gov. Gavin Newsom's behalf last year, unprecedented levels of spending that are raising alarms about the influence large corporations are amassing in Sacramento.

State records reviewed by The Times show that so-called "behested payments" spiked in 2020 compared to the year prior, when companies gifted $12.1 million on Newsom's behalf. The governor's haul last year during the COVID-19 pandemic was six times as much as that reported by former Gov. Jerry Brown during his final eight years in office combined.

With no limit on how much money can be donated by organizations or individuals at the behest of the governor, millions of dollars flowed in to prop up public services during the pandemic and fund Newsom's favored programs, including an effort to address homelessness and a public safety campaign promoting the importance of wearing masks.

The corporations say they were simply trying to help the state in a time of need. But no matter how noble the cause, critics fear the donations could allow corporations to hold more sway in state government. They noted many of the donors have other business before the governor, received no-bid government contracts over the last year or were seeking favorable appointments on important state boards, which they say creates the appearance of a pay-to-play system.

"It calls into question whether companies are getting special access and special decisions because they are giving tens of millions of dollars," said Jamie Court, president of the advocacy group Consumer Watchdog.

Under California law, a donation is considered a behested payment when an elected official or someone acting on their behalf asks an organization to donate money or services to a nonprofit or government agency for a legislative, governmental or charitable purpose, such as supplying free air time to run public health ads or giving cash to the governor's program promoting volunteerism. General requests for charitable donations not directed at any particular organization are not required to be reported as behested payments, according to the state's campaign finance watchdog agency, the Fair Political Practices Commission.

The top donor of behested payments to Newsom in 2020 was tech giant Facebook, which gave $27 million for gift cards that went to front-line healthcare workers and for public health ads. Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, gave another $3.7 million for COVID-19 related efforts such as polling services aimed at improving public health response and help with the state's public awareness campaign, as well as money for the state's wildfire recovery efforts.

More than $43 million in behested payments was earmarked in 2020 for the governor's office, including $500,000 from YouTube, $300,000 from TikTok and $227,000 from Netflix, with those donations used for public health ads. COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer Inc. gave $250,000 on behalf of the governor to a nonprofit providing trailers to house families in need of shelter during the pandemic.

Paramount Pictures, Amazon, T-Mobile and Bank of America Corp. were among the more than 100 donors that gave on behalf of Newsom last year.

It is the responsibility of the elected official — not the donor — to report behested payments to the FPPC. Newsom's office said the donations helped the state provide services to those hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis and that the governor plans to continue "leveraging public-private partnerships to advance public policy, drive innovation, and save taxpayer dollars," said Kathleen Kelly Janus, a senior advisor on social innovation to Newsom.

Company officials contacted by The Times said behested payments allow the private sector to respond to calls about unmet needs in the state, which were particularly pronounced during the crisis.

"Given the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, we made a series of donations to help people and provide economic relief, especially for small businesses, frontline health care workers and those in our home state of California," Facebook said in a statement.

'Behested payments' spur calls for reformBehested payments have been a part of state politics for years.

In 1997, the California Legislature sought to categorize payments made on behalf of an elected official that were not campaign-related or personal gifts, calling them "behested payments" and enacting reporting requirements "to inform the public of significant transactions involving an elected official, and the influence that may accompany the payments," according to an FPPC report.