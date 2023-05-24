Corporate landlord’s California buying spree alarms tenants: ‘I only earn enough to pay the rent’

Stay up-to-date with free briefings on topics that matter to all Californians. Subscribe to CalMatters today for nonprofit news in your inbox.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect new investment numbers from Blackstone

Gladys Balcazar says she can barely afford food after paying rent to her new landlord, Blackstone Inc, one of the world’s largest private equity firms.

Balcazar, a 60-year-old janitor, lives with her 27-year-old son in a two-bedroom apartment in Imperial Beach. She supports her son, who has a disability, on a salary of $2,800 a month.

Blackstone bought her building and 65 others in San Diego County in 2021, becoming one of the region’s biggest landlords and alarming lawmakers, affordable housing advocates and Balcazar. In March Balcazar’s monthly rent rose $200 to $2,000.

“All of this has really depressed me because I don’t see a way out,” she said in Spanish. “I only earn enough to pay the rent, and after that there is nothing left.”

Adding to her stress were large swaths of dark mold outside her building, on walls and window ledges, climbing to a roofline. A building manager said she would be responsible for mold remediation in her unit if she moves out, Balcazar said.

Mold was visible on the exterior of a building at Grove Condominiums on April 18, 2023 in Imperial Beach. Photos by Ariana Dreshler for CalMatters

“They said we’re responsible because we’re not ventilating the unit,” she said.

When asked by CalMatters, Blackstone said in a written statement that Balcazar would not be responsible for mold remediation.

“This is not something that would be required of our residents in any scenario,” the statement reads. “In the event where any issues like this are raised to management, the team addresses the situation as quickly as possible.”

A new landlord

Balcazar isn’t the only tenant getting the squeeze from Blackstone, advocates say.

Two years ago, Blackstone bought a portfolio of 66 relatively low-rent apartment buildings in San Diego County from a well-known charitable foundation for $1.48 billion. This year, tenants of those 5,800 dwellings say they’re worried about rent increases, maintenance issues and potential evictions. And advocates and tenant groups have mounted an organized campaign, warning that thousands of previously affordable homes are becoming less affordable as Blackstone’s influence grows.

Residents have protested a $4.5 billion investment in Blackstone by the University of California. They staged a public town hall with San Diego’s city council president, and they lobbied state lawmakers to increase renter protections.

Some lawmakers share their concerns. Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, a Democrat from San Diego, said so many affordable units under one corporation’s control is cause for “major concern,” especially if the company is raising rents.

“Unlike many of our mom-and-pop property owners, who themselves may be trying to stay afloat in today’s economy, Blackstone is a huge company, and should not be building its portfolio on the backs of working Californians,” Atkins said.

Blackstone, the world’s largest owner of commercial real estate, said in statements that its apartment rents are lower than 80 percent of the competition in the San Diego market and most units are affordable to people making the median income.

Blackstone representatives declined to answer questions in an interview, but said in written statements to CalMatters that it is improving California’s housing stock by investing in and renovating its properties.

“We believe we have the most favorable resident policies among any large landlord in the U.S.,” Blackstone said, “including not making a single non-payment eviction for over two years during COVID. We operate in accordance with California’s rent stabilization laws and are investing $100 million to make these San Diego communities better places to live.”

Rising rents

The statement did not address whether rental rates in renovated units would increase.

Because California caps how much landlords can raise rents each year for current residents — by 5% plus inflation or, at most, 10% — housing advocates say large companies such as Blackstone will try to boost rents to that limit, hoping it’s high enough to compel current tenants to leave. Then companies can charge new tenants even higher rents.

Two advocacy groups, the Private Equity Stakeholder Project and the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment, in March compared rent ranges Blackstone charged tenants in 2021 at 10 San Diego-area properties, with rental rates they sought from new tenants. (CalMatters looked at current list rents for those same properties in May.)