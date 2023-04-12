Sonoma County correctional deputy in court next month on gun charge

A Sonoma County correctional deputy will return to court next month after being arraigned Tuesday on charges related to gun possession.

Adam Marlowe is scheduled to appear May 10 before Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Laura Passaglia for a settlement conference.

He was charged March 20 with one felony count each of possession of an assault weapon and transporting or manufacturing an assault weapon.

Charges arose after the Petaluma Police Department investigated a Jan. 7 report of domestic violence at the Windsor home of Marlowe’s girlfriend, according to information filed in court by the Police Department.

The town of Windsor contracts for public safety services with the Sheriff’s Office. Per department protocol, because Marlowe is employed with the Sheriff’s Office, Petaluma police investigated the matter to avoid a conflict of interest.

Police seized several guns from Marlowe’s home, including a rifle that was “black, white and gray camo-color. And there was no visible serial number,” officials wrote.

Marlowe could lose his law enforcement certification in the state of California if he is found guilty.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi